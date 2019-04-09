9th Alleged Victim Comes Forward Against Former Sydney Swim Instructor

A ninth young girl has come forward with allegations of sexual assault against 20-year-old former Sydney (Australia) swimming instructor Kyle Daniels.

According to The Daily Mail, the new allegations have added four counts of sexual intercourse with a child to Daniels’ criminal case. He now faces 35 child sex abuse charges, with nine alleged victims. The alleged abuses happened between January 1, 2018 and March 2, 2019. Daniels was arrested on March 11. Police say two girls, one age eight and the other age six, accused Daniels of sexually abusing them while providing swimming lessons. The charges have multiplied from there.

Local media reported that a complaint was made against Daniels nine months ago, but that he was allowed to remain in his swim instructor position even after that complaint. He has since been suspended from his swim school job. Australia’s ABC News reported that Daniels’ attorney denied the allegations and said the situation was a “misunderstanding.” He said that one of the girls merely felt her swimsuit riding up during backstroke.

New court documents allege that Daniels had sexual intercourse with a seven-year-old girls eight times over a three-week period. The Daily Mail has a thorough timeline of the allegations against Daniels. You can see the full timeline here.

Daniels originally spent a week in jail before he was released on bail. He has another court hearing today.