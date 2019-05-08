Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

German Record Holder Philip Heintz Joins ISL Team Aqua Centurions

As the Rome-based Aqua Centurions team in the International Swimming League (ISL) plays catchup on announcing its roster for the 2019 season, the latest announced athlete to join the team is German swimmer Philip Hientz.

Of the 6 announced swimmers on the team of Federica Pellegrini, 3 are German – likely indicative of athletes that were originally protected as part of the German OneFlow team that was originally announced for the 2019 season, but will now not compete until 2020.

The 28-year old Heintz is the German Record holder in the men’s 200 IM in both long course and short courses meters. He finished 6th in that race, his specialty event, at the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

While his progress in his primary race has stagnated a little (he hasn’t been a best time in long course in almost 2 years, and in short course in almost 3 years in the 200 IM), he did drop times in other events in 2018 that will make him more versatile for the ISL format. For example, in the 400 IM, at the Stockholm Open in April, he swam a 4:14.27 (long course). His previous best time was a 4:16.91 from the 2017 edition of that meet.

His times have also been generally better in short course meters than in long course meters, which also makes him a good fit for this format: the 2019 season is scheduled entirely in short course meters (as compared to the Olympic long course meters).

Heintz’s Best Times:

LCM SCM
50 free 23.10 22.59
100 free 49.81 48.22
200 free 1:47.93 1:43.13
100 breast 1:03.01* 59.4
200 breast 2:16.09 2:06.90
100 fly 51.65* 51.59
200 fly 1:57.31 1:51.79
200 IM 1:55.76 1:51.79
400 IM 4:14.27* 4:02.84

* – Best time in 2018 or 2019

Announced European Rosters So Far:

Aqua Centurions – Rome

Federica Pellegrini Luca Dotto
Sarah Koehler Santo Condorelli
Franziska Hentke Philip Heintz

Iron Swim Budapest – Hungary

Katinka Hosszu Robert Glinta
Alia Atkinson David Verraszto
Ranomi Kromowidjojo Vlad Morozov
Fanny Lecluyse Jesse Puts
Jessica Vall Jeremy Desplanches
Kira Toussaint PJ Stevens
Mie Nielsen Arno Kamminga
Jenna Laukkanen Pieter Timmers
Kimberly Buys
Kim Busch

London Roar – London

Cate Campbell Adam Peaty
Bronte Campbell James Guy
Emma McKeon Kyle Chalmers
Minna Atherton Elijah Winnington
Holly Barratt Alex Graham
Jess Hansen Yuri Kisil
Taylor McKeown Matthew Wilson
Siobhan-Marie O’Connor Finlay Knox
Jeanette Ottesen Cameron McEvoy
Sydney Pickrem Kirill Prigoda
Mireia Belmonte Vini Lanza
Marie Wattel Duncan Scott
Sarah Vasey

Energy Standard – Turkey/France

Sarah Sjostrom Chad le Clos
Femke Heemskerk Ilya Shymanovich
Emily Seebohm Danas Rapsys
Kierra Smith Andrei Minakov
Kayla Sanchez Evgeny Rylov
Rebecca Smith Anton Chupkov
Charlotte Bonnet Florent Manaudou
Fantine Lesaffre
Penny Oleksiak
Imogen Clark

