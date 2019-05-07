Santo Condorelli Joins ISL Aqua Centurions

You can read our original post in Italian here at SwimSwam Italia.

The ISL Aqua Centurions team, based in Rome and managed by Federica Pellegrini, announced Santo Condorelli as its most recent new team member.

Condorelli joins fellow Italian Luca Dotto on the men’s side of the roster, with Sarah Koehler and Franziska Hentke, both of Germany, joining Pellegrini on the squad’s lineup for the women thus far.

Most recently at the 2019 Italian Absolute Championships, the American-turned-Canadian-turned-Italian swimmer obtained co-gold in the 50m fly, as well as silver in the 100m fly. The former USC stand out also got on the podium in the 100m free with a bronze in 48.47, qualifying him as a relay member for this summer’s World Championships.

At the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio, while reprsetnign Canada, Condorelli finished 4th in the men’s 100m free, clocking a personal best of 47.88.

THE BEST TIMES OF CONDORELLI