Santo Condorelli Joins ISL Aqua Centurions

You can read our original post in Italian here at SwimSwam Italia.
The ISL Aqua Centurions team, based in Rome and managed by Federica Pellegrini, announced Santo Condorelli as its most recent new team member.
View this post on Instagram
YES WE HAVE HIM! Olympic swimmer @santo_condorelli is one of our Centurions for this 2019 @iswimleague season. • • • • • • • • #swimming #swim #swimmers #swimmer #Swimmingpoo #sports #watersport #isl #internationalswimmingleague #worldbest #readytofight #champion #champions #medal #medals #pool #water #blue #chlorine #freestyle
Condorelli joins fellow Italian Luca Dotto on the men’s side of the roster, with Sarah Koehler and Franziska Hentke, both of Germany, joining Pellegrini on the squad’s lineup for the women thus far.
Most recently at the 2019 Italian Absolute Championships, the American-turned-Canadian-turned-Italian swimmer obtained co-gold in the 50m fly, as well as silver in the 100m fly. The former USC stand out also got on the podium in the 100m free with a bronze in 48.47, qualifying him as a relay member for this summer’s World Championships.
At the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio, while reprsetnign Canada, Condorelli finished 4th in the men’s 100m free, clocking a personal best of 47.88.
THE BEST TIMES OF CONDORELLI
|LCM BEST – LIFETIME
|LCM BEST – 2018
|SCM BEST – LIFETIME
|
SCM BEST – 2018
|50 free
|21.83
|22:15
|21:09
|21:09
|100 free
|47.88
|48.57
|46.76
|46.76
|100 fly
|51.83
|52.06
|51.37
|51.37
|50 fly
|23:30
|23.76
|21:09
|21:09
I apologize as I am sure that this was already covered in a Swim Swam article that I can’t find. But I have a lot of questions about the league. How much do the athletes get when they sign? Different per person? Are they just on a team and make money in swim meets? When do they start racing each other? Do the athletes have to train with their team at all each year or can they stay at their home club 100% of the time?
https://swimswam.com/12-cities-chosen-for-international-swim-league-teams-live-updates/
Dang I don’t remember santo breaking the scm 50 fly world record
If there’s anyone that might immediately jump to a new team…
Bitterrrrrrrr
Hell naw! I’m jealous as hell, if I were him I’d change countries every two years.