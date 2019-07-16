Practice + Pancakes: Morozov, Balandin, Hansson (and More) Worlds Taper at USC

SwimSwam wants to give you an inside look at what a normal day-in-the-life looks like for any given swimmer, and how that differs from team to team or city to city. We send our head of production, Coleman Hodges, to be a fly on the wall at practice, then relay what he discovered back to you over pancakes. Or at least breakfast.

Here’s the deal. I filmed Practice + Pancakes with Team Elite on Tuesday morning. Then I went to get pancakes. There were leftovers. I then proceeded to take the 5, to the 405, to the 101, and ended up at the tail end of a USC taper practice with a group of their postgrads who were gearing up for World Champs.

This included sprinting savant Vlad Morozov, Swedish swiss army knife Louise Hansson, and 2016 Olympic champ in the 200 breast Dmitriy Balandin. Like I said, I was only able to catch the last hour of practice, and they didn’t do a ton when I was there: mostly just max efforts on chords. But lets be real. Who doesn’t want to see fast swimmers swimming fast?