Practice + Pancakes: New York City’s Asphalt Green Gets in Saturday AM IM Work

We took a trip to the Upper East Side early on a Saturday morning, where Asphalt Green was just getting their training week started. In order to accommodate every swimmer on their team, the top group at Asphalt Green trains Saturday-Thursday, with Fridays off.
On this Saturday morning, the group was doing IM work in the form of 200s with pace 50s in between. See full main set below:
3x
- 3×200 IM – Round description below
- #1 (Pink, Pink, Red on 2:50)
- #2(Pink, Red, Red on 3:00)
- #3(Red, Red, Red on 3:20)
- 100 easy 2:00
- 4×50’s primary fast 2:00
- 100 easy 2:00
still wearing masks tho?
When are we going to get practice and pancakes with Mason Makos? produced Lexi Cuomo, Anthony Grimm, Kathrine Helms
Thats a great tough set. Love seeing a large group going at it together. I think coach has one of the quickest watches in the land though.