Practice + Pancakes: New York City’s Asphalt Green Gets in Saturday AM IM Work

Thanks to presenting partner SPIRE Academy, a scholastic boarding school where individuals: excel academically, master life’s necessary personal skills, experience tomorrow’s emerging career opportunities and exceed expectations in their sport or other passion specialization.

We took a trip to the Upper East Side early on a Saturday morning, where Asphalt Green was just getting their training week started. In order to accommodate every swimmer on their team, the top group at Asphalt Green trains Saturday-Thursday, with Fridays off.

On this Saturday morning, the group was doing IM work in the form of 200s with pace 50s in between. See full main set below:

3x

  • 3×200 IM – Round description below
    • #1 (Pink, Pink, Red on 2:50)
    • #2(Pink, Red, Red on 3:00)
    • #3(Red, Red, Red on 3:20)
  • 100 easy 2:00
  • 4×50’s primary fast 2:00
  • 100 easy 2:00

LOL
3 minutes ago

still wearing masks tho?

swimperson123
48 minutes ago

When are we going to get practice and pancakes with Mason Makos? produced Lexi Cuomo, Anthony Grimm, Kathrine Helms

wonkabar23
1 hour ago

Thats a great tough set. Love seeing a large group going at it together. I think coach has one of the quickest watches in the land though.

