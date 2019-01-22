Power 5 Conferences Will Meet, Vote On Proposals This Week

Representatives from the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 and SEC will meet this week to discuss 11 proposals ranging from mental health services for athletes to rules on sports agents for college athletes. The meeting is part of the autonomy process for the so-called “power 5” conferences, now in its fifth year.

The five major conferences have been granted autonomy by the NCAA to determine many of their own rules. In previous years, rule changes by the Power 5 have included time balance reforms, extended medical care, multi-year scholarship security and the ability of some athletes to be represented by an agent or attorney if they are drafted to a professional sport while still in college. You can read more about some of these reforms in our story from last year here.

Per a press release from the five conferences, this year’s proposals will include “mental health services and resources, and the role of agents in assistant student-athletes with career planning and decision making.” The Power 5 will vote on 11 proposals, many of which were submitted last fall, the release says.

Eighty voting members will make the decisions: that group is made up of representatives of all 65 schools within the Power 5 conferences, plus 15 student-athletes. No swimmers or divers are among the 15, and there were no swimmers or divers in the mix last year either. Proposals need 60% of the total votes (48 votes) plus a simple majority in 3 of the 5 conferences, or a simple majority of total votes (41 votes) plus a simple majority in 4 of the 5 conferences.

The autonomy session will take place on Thursday, January 24 at noon.

The full press release is below:

ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 and SEC Institutions and Student-Athlete Representatives to Discuss Proposals that will Enhance the Student-Athlete Experience

In addition to representatives from the 65 universities, 15 student-athletes will give a voice for the tens of thousands of current student-athletes in the five conferences. The student-athletes participating in the autonomy process this year are:

Name Institution Sport

Travis Bruffy Texas Tech Football

Christian Blough Ohio State Men’s Volleyball

Khristian Carr Mississippi State Women’s Volleyball

Kayla Ellis Oregon State Women’s Volleyball

Blake Ferguson LSU Football

Kelsey Grambeau Wisconsin Women’s Tennis

Krista Haddock Kansas State Women’s Soccer

Malcolm Holland Arizona Football

Harli Hubbard NC State Softball

Khadejah Jackson Oregon Women’s Track & Field

Taylor Koenen North Carolina Women’s Basketball

Haley Lorenzen Florida Women’s Basketball

Megan McCloskey Penn State Women’s Track & Field

Amy Okonkwo TCU Women’s Basketball

Chris Taylor Duke Football