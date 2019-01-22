Dickinson College Swimmer Dies of Car Crash Injuries

On January 3rd, Syracuse, NY-native Jeff Gabriel, died from injuries sustained in a car crash. The 20-year-old swimmer leaves behind a swimming legacy in the Jamesville-DeWitt high school community and the Dickinson College community.

Gabriel was involved in a single-car crash on November 30th in Pittsburgh, PA, where he was visiting friends. He ultimately on January 3rd died as a result of injuries sustained in that crash.

Gabriel began swimming at the DeWitt Dolphins, now Syracuse Chargers, at 9 years old. He then went on to swim for Jamesville-DeWitt high school, where he was a member of the 2016-17 All-CNY boys swimming and diving team.

After graduating in 2017, Gabriel went on to continue his swimming career at Dickinson College in Carlisle, PA. Gabriel swam sprint free/back for the team while pursuing a math major.

Gabriel’s funeral will be Saturday, January 26th at the DeWitt Community Church.