Portugal’s Ana Catarina Monteiro Out Of SC Euros With Appendicitis

Portuguese swimmer Ana Catarina Monteiro has been forced to withdraw from the 2021 Short Course European Championships due to appendicitis, she revealed on Instagram Tuesday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Catarina Monteiro (@catamonteiro1993)

“Unfortunately I won’t compete in the European championship that started today due to appendicitis I had a few days ago,” Monteiro wrote. “On the other hand, I’ve already started swimming and I’m really motivated with the daily progress!”

Monteiro was entered to race the women’s 400 freestyle, 100 butterfly and 200 butterfly at the competition.

The 28-year-old represented Portugal this past summer at the Tokyo Olympic Games, placing 11th in the women’s 200 butterfly in a time of 2:09.82. She set the Portuguese National Record in the event at the 2018 European Championships in a time of 2:08.03, placing fifth.

Just over a month ago, Monteiro wrapped up competing in the International Swimming League (ISL) regular season, scoring 17 points for the NY Breakers in five matches. The Breakers were eliminated in the Play-In match and will not be competing in the ISL playoffs, which begin on November 11.

At the last edition of the European SC Championships in 2019, Monteiro placed seventh in the women’s 200 fly and 25th in the 100 fly while competing in Glasgow.