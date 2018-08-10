Pickrem, Eastin, Dressel In For 200 IM, Ruck Scratches Day 3 Prelims

2018 PAN PACIFIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Start lists show Sydney Pickrem, Ella Eastin and Caeleb Dressel all swimming the 200 IM on day 3 of Pan Pacs, with Taylor Ruck among the notable scratches out of the event.

Pickrem has scratched out of all her previous events: the 100 breast, 200 free and 400 IM, all on day 1. The Canadian should be among the favorites in the 200 IM, especially with fourth-seeded Kanako Watanabe scratching out ahead of her. Pickrem now sits fourth in seeds.

Eastin also scratched her previous two events, the 200 fly and 400 IM. She’s been fighting mononucleosis all month, but this 200 IM was the one event at U.S. Nationals in which she managed to qualify for Pan Pacs. It’s also the one event she still has 2019 travel hopes in, holding onto a World University Games spot with a chance to challenge for a Worlds spot.

Dressel broke the American record in short course earlier this year, but hasn’t ever focused on the event at a major long course meet. His primary focus today is still probably on the 100 fly, but Dressel hasn’t scratched the 200 IM, which comes after his butterfly. Dressel hasn’t been at his best this week, but that won’t make fans any less excited to see him in a major 200 IM field. He could still declare a false start, of course, and with the way he’s swimming currently, that wouldn’t be a big surprise.

Canada’s Ruck scratched out of the 200 IM. She’s got a busy schedule lined up this week, with five event entries. Ruck, too, typically focuses on other events, and the 200 IM would have been mostly just a bonus swim. Ruck won the 200 free and took bronze in the 100, plus still has the 4×100 free relay tonight and a 200 back/50 free combo on day 4. Scratching the IM allows Ruck to rest up for the 4×100 free relay, where the Americans might be vulnerable in the race for silver after losing a 4×200 free relay in which they were heavily favored on day 2.

Women’s 400 free

#5 Hali Flickinger (USA)

#19 Mabel Zavaros (CAN)

Men’s 400 free

None

Women’s 100 fly

None

Men’s 100 fly

None

Women’s 200 IM

#4 Kanako Watanabe (JPN)

(JPN) #11 Taylor Ruck (CAN)

(CAN) #17 Emily Overholt (CAN)

#19 Miranda Renner (PHI)

#20 Sayaka Akase (JPN)

Men’s 200 IM