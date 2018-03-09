Photographer Erin Reas Visits SafeSplash Swim School In Austin, TX

When a friend needs help, you do your best to help him or her. Before she moves back to Europe next month, my friend Louise worked for a SafeSplash Swim School in Texas. One day, I get a message from Louise asking for some photo help for the swim school. She said they needed photos to help market the swim school. I agreed to help them out, and I visited both school locations on two separate Sundays.

I first visited their main building in North Austin, SafeSplash Swim School – Austin (Anderson Mill). I got to see two different types of classes take place. I saw a regular class where multiple students come in and are taught one-on-one with an instructor. It was so much fun seeing how the instructors were able to give the student individual attention and teach at different levels! One student was a little younger, so she needed more time to get acquainted with the water. The other student was a few years older than her, so a different instructor worked with him on swimming technique. Classes run about 30 minutes long, and the instructors have the freedom to work with the student on what he or she needs that day.

