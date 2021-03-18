Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

PHOTO VAULT: Day 1 of 2021 Women’s NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships

2021 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The NCAA has released photos from day 1 of the 2021 Women’s NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships – all photos are courtesy of the NCAA.

Florida’s Talia Bates. Photo courtesy of the NCAA

Louisville’s Paige Hetrick. Photo courtesy of the NCAA

Photo courtesy of the NCAA

Texas A&M’s Chloe Stepanek.

Photo courtesy of the NCAA

Photo courtesy of the NCAA

Michigan’s Sierra Schmidt’s pre-race dance. Photo courtesy of the NCAA

Maria Sumida Louisville

Photo courtesy of the NCAA

Photo courtesy of the NCAA

Photo courtesy of the NCAA

Photo courtesy of the NCAA

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Jared Anderson

Jared Anderson

Jared Anderson swam for nearly twenty years. Then, Jared Anderson stopped swimming and started writing about swimming. He's not sick of swimming yet. Swimming might be sick of him, though. Jared was a YMCA and high school swimmer in northern Minnesota, and spent his college years swimming breaststroke and occasionally pretending …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!