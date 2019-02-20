Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Phelps To Take Stage At Wisconsin High School Sports Awards

The most decorated Olympian of all time, American swimmer Michael Phelps, has been announced as the very special guest appearing at the Wisconsin High School Sports Awards.

Held on May 8th at the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center, the awards ceremony honors standout athletes, coaches and teams from high schools across Appleton, Fond du Lac, Green Bay, Manitowoc, Marshfield, Oshkosh, Sheboygan, Stevens Point, Wausau and Wisconsin Rapids during the 2018-190 school year. It’s estimated that over 85,000 student athletes participate in high school athletics in the state of Wisconsin every year.

The winners are selected by Wisconsin’s USA TODAY NETWORK publications. The girls’ swimming and diving award nominees have already been announced, as the sport takes place in the Fall season, while the boys’ aquatics award nominees will be announced after the Winter season concludes.

The 2018 edition of the Wisconsin High School Sports Awards saw two-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers take the stage.

2019 Wisconsin High School Girls’ Swimming & Diving Award Nominees:

Claire Eisele, Neenah
Kennedy Gilbertson, Stevens Point Area Senior High
Emma Lasecki, Bay Port
Brigitta Neverman, Green Bay United
Av Osero, Neenah
Erin Schuh, Seymour
Kylee Theiler, Tomahawk
Bri Zablocki, De Pere/West De Pere

Event details can be found at sportsawards.wisconsinmedia.com. General admission tickets are also on sale and can be purchased at that site.

