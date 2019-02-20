Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

High-Level International Meets For March 2019

The international racing season already in full swing with elite-level meets taking place all over the world. Swimmers are vying for qualifying times for several key competitions, including the FINA World Championships.

Below are some high-level meets taking place in March 2019 across the globe. Look for us to publish monthly international meets regularly and add any we missed in the comments section.

International Meets – March 2019

**2019 FINA World Championships-qualifying event

  • 03/01 – 03/02 Lithuanian Winter Championships
  • 03/01 – 03/03 Flemish Swimming Championships**
  • 03/01 – 03/03 95th Latvian Open Swimming Championships**
  • 03/01 – 03/03 VII Trofeo Citta di Milano
  • 03/02 – 03/03 South African National Open Water Championships
  • 03/02 – 03/03 Greek Winter Nationals
  • 03/06 – 03/09 TYR Pro Swim Series in Des Moines, Iowa**
  • 03/07 – 03/10 Malaysian Open Swimming Championships**
  • 03/08 – 03/10 Trofeu Club Natacio Sabadell
  • 03/10 – Dutch Swimming Oosterhout
  • 03/10 – Speedo Challenger Amsterdam
  • 03/15 – 03/17 New South Wales State Open Championships
  • 03/15 – 03/17 Open Absoluto Invierno Comunidad de Madrid
  • 03/15 – 03/17 Edinbrugh International Swim Meet**
  • 03/19 – 03/24 50th Singapore National Age Group Championships**
  • 03/21 – 03/24 Swiss Championships**
  • 03/22 – 03/23 Baltic States Swimming Championships**
  • 03/22 – 03/24 FFN Golden Tour Camille Muffat Marseilles
  • 03/23 – 03/24 19 International Swim Meet (Germany)**
  • 03/24 – 03/31 Chinese National Swimming Championships**
  • 03/26 – 03/28 Russian Swimming Zones
  • 03/27 – 03/31 Irish Open Championships**
  • 03/27 – 03/31 Scottish National Age Group Championships
  • 03/27 – 03/31 Hungarian Nationals**
  • 03/27 – 03/30 Japanese Junior Olympic Cup/Spring Swimming Games
  • 03/31 – 04/04 Kazakhstan Open Swimming Championships**

gator

Shocking to me that the NCAA Division I Championships are not on this list, when in fact they are much tougher to qualify for than the Olympic Games, and will have a strong cast of some of the fastest young international swimmers. Arguably the fastest 2 meets in the World. Just sayin…

28 minutes ago
Loretta Race

This is a list of international meets. NCAA is considered a domestic competition.

2 minutes ago

