High-Level International Meets For March 2019

The international racing season already in full swing with elite-level meets taking place all over the world. Swimmers are vying for qualifying times for several key competitions, including the FINA World Championships.
Below are some high-level meets taking place in March 2019 across the globe. Look for us to publish monthly international meets regularly and add any we missed in the comments section.
International Meets – March 2019
**2019 FINA World Championships-qualifying event
- 03/01 – 03/02 Lithuanian Winter Championships
- 03/01 – 03/03 Flemish Swimming Championships**
- 03/01 – 03/03 95th Latvian Open Swimming Championships**
- 03/01 – 03/03 VII Trofeo Citta di Milano
- 03/02 – 03/03 South African National Open Water Championships
- 03/02 – 03/03 Greek Winter Nationals
- 03/06 – 03/09 TYR Pro Swim Series in Des Moines, Iowa**
- 03/07 – 03/10 Malaysian Open Swimming Championships**
- 03/08 – 03/10 Trofeu Club Natacio Sabadell
- 03/10 – Dutch Swimming Oosterhout
- 03/10 – Speedo Challenger Amsterdam
- 03/15 – 03/17 New South Wales State Open Championships
- 03/15 – 03/17 Open Absoluto Invierno Comunidad de Madrid
- 03/15 – 03/17 Edinbrugh International Swim Meet**
- 03/19 – 03/24 50th Singapore National Age Group Championships**
- 03/21 – 03/24 Swiss Championships**
- 03/22 – 03/23 Baltic States Swimming Championships**
- 03/22 – 03/24 FFN Golden Tour Camille Muffat Marseilles
- 03/23 – 03/24 19 International Swim Meet (Germany)**
- 03/24 – 03/31 Chinese National Swimming Championships**
- 03/26 – 03/28 Russian Swimming Zones
- 03/27 – 03/31 Irish Open Championships**
- 03/27 – 03/31 Scottish National Age Group Championships
- 03/27 – 03/31 Hungarian Nationals**
- 03/27 – 03/30 Japanese Junior Olympic Cup/Spring Swimming Games
- 03/31 – 04/04 Kazakhstan Open Swimming Championships**
Shocking to me that the NCAA Division I Championships are not on this list, when in fact they are much tougher to qualify for than the Olympic Games, and will have a strong cast of some of the fastest young international swimmers. Arguably the fastest 2 meets in the World. Just sayin…
This is a list of international meets. NCAA is considered a domestic competition.