Penn Freshman Matthew Fallon Hits ‘A’ Cut with 51.45 100 Breast in Prelims

2021 Zippy Invite
- December 3-5, 2021
- Ocasek Natatorium, Akron, OH
- SCY (25 yards)
Team Standings
Women
- Akron – 1450
- Penn – 1082
- Buffalo – 1017
- Oakland – 826.5
- Cornell – 593
- Toledo – 346.5
- Keiser – 339
- Clarion – 304
- Niagara – 264
- Bloomsburg – 167
Men
- Penn – 1625.5
- Cornell – 1219
- Oakland – 983.5
- Keiser – 801
- Clarion – 496
- Bloomsburg – 405
- Niagara – 351
Through the 2nd day of the Akron Zippy Invite, host Akron has solidified their lead in the women’s standings, while Penn has done the same in the men’s meet. Buffalo has narrowed Penn’s lead in the women’s standings as well.
Sarah Watson again led the Zips, breaking the meet and pool records in the 100 fly. Watson swam a 52.20, touching just under half a second off her personal best of 51.73 from 2019. Watson also led a 1-2-3 charge for Akron in the event, with Paulina Nogaj touching 2nd in 52.50, and freshman teammate Abby Daniel taking 3rd in 53.16.
Penn’s Lia Thomas shattered the meet and pool records in the women’s 200 free. Thomas, a swimmer who is a transgender woman, spent the first 3 seasons of her collegiate eligibility swimming for the Penn men’s team, clocked a 1:41.93, touching first by almost 7 seconds. Much like Thomas’ 500 free on day 1, the 200 was well-split, as she went out in 50.66 on the first 100, and came home in 51.27. Thomas would later go on to lead off Penn’s 800 free relay in 1:45.46.
Men’s records were falling in bunches yesterday. First, Penn’s Matthew Fallon clocked a meet and pool record in prelims of the men’s 400 IM. Fallon swam a 3:46.43, turning in the fastest time of the morning by over 5 seconds. He then scratched finals in the event to focus on the 100 breast. Coincidentally, Fallon’s older brother, Billy Fallon, went on to win the event in finals with a 3:51.32. Billy Fallon came in 9th in prelims of the race, meaning he only made the A final because his younger brother scratched finals.
Matthew Fallon went on to swim a blistering personal best of 51.45 in the 100 breast, shattering the meet and pool records. He swam the time in prelims, after his 3:46 400 IM, then backed it up with a 51.46 in finals. Fallon picked up an NCAA ‘A’ cut in the event, automatically qualifying him to compete at this year’s NCAA Championships. That also means that Penn now has an individual ‘A’ cut, so if they swim an ‘A’ cut in any relay this season, they’ll be able to compete in any relays at NCAAs, provided they have ‘B’ cuts in the relay.
Penn did go on to win the 800 free relay, swimming a 6:32.47 to beat Oakland by 3 seconds. Both Fallon brothers were on the relay, with Billy splitting 1:36.46 on the 2nd leg, and Matthew 1:36.90 on the 3rd. William Kamps led the team off in 1:38.05, and Peter Lee anchored in 1:41.06. The swim marked new meet and pool records, taking down the previous records, which were held by Oakland from 2019.
Keiser picked up a win in the men’s 100 fly, with Alberto Garcia touching the wall first with a 47.59. The junior got out to the early lead on the first 50, and never looked back, roaring into the wall to break new pool and meet records.
Another record fell in the 100 back, where Oakland’s Marko Khotynetskyi swam a 47.08 to narrowly beat out Penn’s Mark McCrary. McCrary was out a touch faster than Khotynetskyi, splitting 22.67 on the first 50, to Khotynetskyi’s 22.80.
Bloomsburg’s Andy Thomas won the men’s 200 free in 1:36.43, clipping the meet and pool records.
What happens if Lia Thomas wins NCAAs in the 500 and 200? What will the reaction be? Those in positions of power in the NCAA and at Penn will be probably be afraid to say anything for fear of being canceled and losing their jobs. But the overall public reaction will likely mirror the reactions that have been recorded so far in these comment sections: that this doesn’t strike anyone as fair.
And what happens if Lia Thomas makes the Worlds team, assuming she tries out? What will the reaction be among foreign governing bodies?
“if?”
These times are untapered and in early December. Thomas is going to win the 100, 200, and 500 at NCAAs almost certainly.
I think the 800 free relay could also make NCAAs. I think they beat Princeton’s 800 team a few weeks ago.
I believe Lia’s best event is the 1650.
lia thomas should not compete.
She has the right to compete as much as you do, tiger. If transgender people can serve in the military and defend your right to breathe air in freedom (which they can) — and doubt you’ve served, lower case matt — they sure should be able to swim in the Akron Zippy or whatever this is, FFS.
Because Lia is not a female- We don’t divide our military into Male/Female categories-your argument of “if transgender serve in the military” is apples to oranges. By your position then there is only 1 category for sports.
This a completely ridiculous comparison. The NCAA has all kinds of requirements to compete that are different than the military. By all means, make your case, but do it better. Way better.
I think she should be able to compete at Meets like this, but Ivys and NCAAs not until they figure out a better or any system for transitioning athletes.
As well as another shattered record by Lia Thomas….Not sure how the NCAA can condone this? NCAAs will be interesting
Pretty zippy that Fallon guy.
Matthew Fallon just swam a 1:50.53 2Breast.
This is a good example of what’s going to happen this year. Penn has several great swimmers. They’re going to make a lot of noise at Ivy’s. But it’s going to be impossible to just ignore Thomas beating very good female swimmers by 7 seconds in the 200, 30 seconds in the 500, and dropping the pool records everywhere by significant margins.
Matt Fallon is a force to be reckoned with
As a female athlete, it is so unfair to see Lia Thomas compete and potentially break ncaa records (she probably will) in multiple events. Biological males are stronger and faster than women. It’s not a level playing field.
Fallon with a 1:50.5 200 breast in prelims this morning