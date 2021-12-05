Summer Juniors-Qualifying Sprinter Will Woodall (2023) Verbally Commits to ASU

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Will Woodall, from Spring Swim Team in Spring, Texas, has announced his verbal commitment to Arizona State University’s class of 2027.

“I’m excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic, and athletic career at Arizona State University. I would like to thank God for giving me the abilities to compete at this level, and I would like to thank my family, friends, and coaches for always pushing me towards my goals. I would also like to thank the staff at ASU for giving me this incredible opportunity. Can’t wait to get to work in Tempe ! #forksup🔱”

Woodall is a junior at Spring High School. A 6’5” sprinter, he placed ninth in the 50 free (21.12) at the 2021 Texas High School 6A State Swimming and Diving Championships. He achieved a lifetime best in the 50 free and 100 free (20.69/45.48) at the TWST Halloween Meet in October, winning both events.

Woodall swam his first long course season in two years this summer and went from PBs of 26.49/1:07 (from summer 2019) in the 50/100 free to 23.85/53.87. He finaled in the 50 free at Speedo Summer Championships-West (29th) and came in 2nd/5th in the respective events at Southern Zone Senior Championships.

Best times:

SCY 50 free – 20.69

SCY 100 free – 45.58

LCM 50 free – 23.85

LCM 100 free – 53.87

Arizona State is rich in sprinters, with five already under the 20-second barrier this fall (Jack Dolan, Cody Bybee, Carter Swift, Ethan Luc, and Evan Carlson). Woodall will overlap with Dolan, Christian Osterndorf, Patrick Sammon, Tiago Behar, Jeremy Graunke, Julian Hill, Andrew Gray, John Heaphy, and Will Rose.

