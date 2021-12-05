Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Lezak, Dahlia, Ress Break Cali’s Down Gut-Wrenching Loss in ISL Final

2021 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – SEASON 3, MATCH 18 – LEAGUE FINAL

Condor’s GM Jason Lezak along with World record-holder Kelsi Dahlia and American record-holder Justin Ress sat down with SwimSwam to digest the ISL final. Cali was the defending champions from 2020 and came up just short of their 2nd team title, losing to Energy Standard in a back-and-fourth match by just 12 points.

