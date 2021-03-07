Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Olivia Smoliga Details Brutal Kick/Swim 50s During 6-Week UGA Training Camp

2021 PRO SWIM SERIES – SAN ANTONIO (MARCH)

Reported by Nick Pecoraro.

WOMEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE – FINALS

  1. Olivia Smoliga (Athens Bulldog), 59.49
  2. Regan Smith (Riptide), 59.50
  3. Kathleen Baker (Team Elite), 59.57

The top 3 American women in the 100 back this Olympic cycle had a three-way battle during the finishing meters of tonight’s race. After Regan Smith went out into the lead, Kathleen Baker slowly began to gain on her in the second 50. Then, Olivia Smoliga switched gears and caught up to Smith and Baker, with the three women swimming neck-and-neck. At the finish, Smoliga touched out Smith by one one-hundredth at 59.49. Baker took a narrow third place at 59.57.Looking at this season’s world rankings, Smoliga (5th), Smith (6th), and Baker (9th) all crack the top-10 times.

Picking up 4th was Lisa Bratton (1:01.21), ahead of flyer Hali Flickinger (1:01.57) and 14-year-old Levenia Sim (1:01.88). Winning the B-final tonight was Tevyn Waddell of Minnesota, touching in at 1:02.58.

2020-2021 LCM WOMEN 100 BACK

KAYLEEAUS
MCKEOWN

12/13
57.93
2 KIRA
TOUSSAINT		 NED 58.91 12/06
3 MINNA
ATHERTON		 AUS 59.46 12/13
4 FU
YUANHUI		 CHN 59.48 09/26
5 OLIVIA
SMOLIGA		 USA 59.49 03/06
6 REGAN
SMITH		 USA 59.50 03/06
7 NATSUMI
SAKAI		 JPN 59.54 12/04
8 WANG
XUE’ER		 CHN 59.55 09/26
9 KATHLEEN
BAKER		 USA 59.57 03/06
10 MOLLIE
O’CALLAGHAN		 AUS 59.59 12/15

0
