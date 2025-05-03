Oleksiak, Weber, McCarty, & Erisman Among Scratches From Night 4 Of Fort Lauderdale PSS

2025 Pro Swim Series – Fort Lauderdale

The final night of the 2025 Pro Swim Series stop in Fort Lauderdale is set to commence in just a few hours, with the fastest seeded heat of the 800 freestyle kicking off the session, followed by finals in the 100 backstroke, 200 breaststroke, 100 butterfly, 200 IM, and 50 freestyle. But before we dive into the action, there are six important scratches to report.

In the women’s 100 back, 16-year-old Rylee Erisman of Laker Swim, who qualified 12th with a time of 1:01.35, scratched out of the B-final. She’s been as quick as 59.67 in the event during her young career. Despite the scratch, she is still slated to compete in the 50 free, where she posted a time of 25.00 to qualify 4th for the A-final.

Her withdrawal promotes Ines Arnall (WEST), the 17th-place finisher in prelims with a time of 1:02.30, into the B-final.

Erisman has been turning heads all meet. On Thursday, she recorded a time of 53.78 in the 100 free to place 4th, just shy of her personal best of 53.75 from the Junior Pan Pacific Championships last August, where she won gold. She also logged a lifetime best of 1:57.89 in the 200 free for 4th last night, breaking the 1:58 barrier for the first time.

NC State’s Quintin McCarty scratched out of the A-final of the men’s 100 back after qualifying 6th with a time of 55.26. Like Erisman, he opted to drop the event in order to focus on the 50 free, where he advanced 3rd with a 22.12 and owns a personal best of 21.85. McCarty has been in top form all week in Fort Lauderdale, most notably clocking a massive best time of 24.45 in the 50 back to finish 2nd last night. That swim puts him in serious contention for a spot on the U.S. World Championship team next month at Trials, should he repeat or improve on the mark. McCarty’s withdrawal allows Sarasota’s David Melnychuk, who touched 17th in prelims with a 57.01, to move into the B-final.

In the women’s 200 breast, Virginia’s Emma Weber withdrew from the A-final despite qualifying 4th with a time of 2:30.13. As a result, Sofia Plaza of Florida, who was 17th in prelims with a 2:35.53, moved into the B-final.

Weber, an Olympic gold medalist for her preliminary contributions to the women’s 4×100 medley relay in Paris, had an impressive meet, winning the 100 breast with a season-best 1:06.63. She also notched a lifetime best of 30.57 in the 50 breast, en route to grabbing 2nd last night.

Canadian Olympic legend Penny Oleksiak scratched from the B-final of the women’s 100 fly after qualifying 11th with a time of 1:00.01. Lismar Lyon, who had qualified 12th with a 1:00.04, also scratched, creating two openings in the B-final. As a result, Lora Komoroczy, who had posted a 1:00.71, and Averie Hager, who swam a 1:00.77, moved into the consolation heat.

In the women’s 50 free, Oleksiak again scratched the B-final, after qualifying 12th with a time of 25.65. Regan Smith (TXLA), who had clocked a 25.95 and was next in line, declined the spot due to her two other A-final commitments. This allows Lucy Thomas (ALTO), ranked 18th with a 26.18, to take her place in the B-final.

There were no scratches reported in the men’s 200 breast, men’s 100 fly, women’s 200 IM, men’s 200 IM, or men’s 50 free. All swimmers who advanced in the top 16 are expected to compete in their respective A and B-finals as originally seeded.

Full Finals Scratch Report

Women’s 100 Backstroke

Men’s 100 Backstroke

Women’s 200 Breaststroke

Men’s 200 Breaststroke

No scratches

Women’s 100 Butterfly

Men’s 100 Butterfly

No scratches

Women’s 200 IM

No scratches

Men’s 200 IM

No scratches

Women’s 50 Freestyle

Men’s 50 Freestyle