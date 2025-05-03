Lukas Märtens Rips World-Leading 1:44.25 200 Free At German Championships

2025 GERMAN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

On the whole, Germany has been swimming lights out as of late, with both the men’s and women’s sides putting up head-turning swims over the last month.

The barrage on records began with Olympic champion Lukas Märtens‘ other-worldly 400m free world record at the Swim Open Stockholm last month, with the 23-year-old’s teammates continuing the momentum at last week’s Berlin Swim Open and Gaether & Friends swim meets.

23-year-old Märtens was in the water again tonight, contesting the final of the men’s 200m freestyle.

After establishing himself as the top-seeded swimmer with a super solid morning outing of 1:45.31, Märtens turned on the jets to fire off a massive 1:44.25 to capture gold tonight.

Splitting 23.96/26.27 (50.23)/27.08/26.94 (54.02), Märtens got the wall nearly 3 seconds ahead of the pack en route to putting up his season-best.

He handily defeated Jarno Bäschnitt who settled for silver in 1:47.10 while Timo Sorgius rounded out the podium in 1:47.29. Last night’s 100m free silver medalist Kaii Winkler produced 1:47.94 to finish 4th overall.

As for Märtens, his effort represents the 2nd-best time of his illustrious career, one which boasts a lifetime best of 1:44.14 from this time last year.

Lukas Märtens‘ Top 5 LCM 200 Freestyle Performances

1:44.14, 2024 1:44.25, 2025 1:44.79, 2023 1:44.89, 2024 1:45.21, 2024

His outing is par for the course for this Olympic champion, following up the aforementioned 400m free world record as well as an impressive 7:39.10 800m free from last week.

Märtens now ranks #1 in the world this season in the 200m free, owning the sole sub-1:45 outing.

The men’s 50m back saw Ole Braunschweig top the podium in a mark of 24.83 as one of two performers to clear the 25-second barrier.

Joining him was Vincent Passek who touched in 24.93 followed by Alexander Bauch who bagged bronze in 25.45.

Braunschweig’s lifetime best remains at the 24.57 put up at last year’s Berlin Swim Open.

On-fire women’s breaststroker Anna Elendt took on the 50m sprint this evening, turning in a time of 30.48 to get the job done for gold.

The former Texas Longhorn dominated the field, getting to the wall over a second ahead of her competitors en route to establishing the 8th-best performance of her career.

Lilly-Fay Wallbaum snagged silver in 31.77 and Lena Ludwig also landed on the podium in 31.86, good enough for bronze.

Elendt now inserts herself into slot #5 on the worldwide rankings list for the season. This is after she already nailed a new German national record in the 200m breast (2:23.93) last week and blasted a time of 1:05.72 in the 100m breast here.

Additional Notes

Noelle Benkler was the top women’s 200m IM performer, logging a winning result of 2:13.80. The German Swimming Federation has set the World Championshps qualification standard at 2:11.40.

was the top women’s 200m IM performer, logging a winning result of 2:13.80. The German Swimming Federation has set the World Championshps qualification standard at 2:11.40. The women’s 200m fly saw Leni von Bonin turn in a time of 2:13.15 to just out-touch Alina Baievych who settled for silver only .08 behind in 2:13.13. Yara Fay Riefstahl nabbed 3rd place in 2:14.34. The women were chasing a QT of 2:09.40 for Singapore.

turn in a time of 2:13.15 to just out-touch who settled for silver only .08 behind in 2:13.13. nabbed 3rd place in 2:14.34. The women were chasing a QT of 2:09.40 for Singapore. Louis Schubert represented the sole men’s 200m fly competitor to dip under the 2:00 barrier. He notched 1:58.44, just off his PB of 1:58.26 from last year.

represented the sole men’s 200m fly competitor to dip under the 2:00 barrier. He notched 1:58.44, just off his PB of 1:58.26 from last year. National record holder Melvin Imoudu topped the men’s 50m breast podium in 27.14 ahead of Lucas Matzerath ‘s effort of 27.18. Felix Berling was also sub-28 in 27.95. Imoudu’s result overtook his previous season-best of 27.31 established at February’s Luxembourg Euro Meet. He is now the 14th-best performer worldwide.

topped the men’s 50m breast podium in 27.14 ahead of ‘s effort of 27.18. was also sub-28 in 27.95. Imoudu’s result overtook his previous season-best of 27.31 established at February’s Luxembourg Euro Meet. He is now the 14th-best performer worldwide. The women’s 200m free saw Nina Holt stop the clock at 1:58.33 to grab the gold. That represented a new career-quickest performance, surpassing her previous PB of 1:59.71 notched just last month at the Swim Open Stockholm. Holt has been on a tear, registering a big-time personal best of 53.81 in the 100m free at last week’s Gaether & Friends Swim Meet. Tonight, Maya Werner nabbed silver in 1:58.81, her first time ever under 1:59 and Zara Selimovic secured bronze in 2:01.65. Werner, too, has been making waves, producing a mighty 4:06.04 400m free PB last night to qualify for Singapore.

German World Championships qualifiers

* Qualified at these German Championships