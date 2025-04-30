2025 German Championships: Märtens/Wellbrock/Klemet Showdown Coming

2025 GERMAN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Thursday, May 1st – Sunday, May 4th

Berlin, Germany

LCM (50m)

On the heels of the Berlin Swim Open and the Gaether & Friends swim meets, the 2025 German Swimming Championships are set to begin on Thursday, May 1st.

This marks an additional qualification opportunity for athletes to add their names to the nation’s roster for this summer’s World Championships, although German athletes were able to qualify for Singapore at any World Aquatics-approved competition from April 7th through May 4th.

Several big guns have already hit the selection standards at competitions like this month’s Swim Open Stockholm.

Those swimmers’ names are listed next to their respective events below, along with the German Federation’s qualification time.

While some events have already had more than two qualifiers, such as the men’s 400m free, there are multiple events where no one has yet hit the selection standard, such as the women’s 50m free.

In the events where there are more than 2 qualifiers, those athletes can try to improve their times at these Championships to bump themselves up on the list. That means we’ll see the likes of Oliver Klemet, Florian Wellbrock and Sven Schwarz battle against newly minted world record holder Lukas Märtens in multiple events.