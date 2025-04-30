Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Reason #8 to Make the Switch to Commit

by Dan Dingman 0

April 30th, 2025 Club, Industry, News, Training

Courtesy of Commit Swimming, a SwimSwam partner

Commit Swimming has Team Management Software

Reason #8 to Make the Switch to Commit: Modern interactive reports

Workout Analytics with Commit Swimming

🏊‍♂️ Dive into the Future of Data with Commit Swimming’s Interactive Reports! 🏊‍♀️

At Commit Swimming, we’re revolutionizing how you analyze and interact with your data. Our modern, interactive reports let you filter and adjust data live, all within the product itself. Gone are the days of static, one-size-fits-all reports!

🌊 Real-Time Data Interaction: Filter and explore data in real-time as you navigate through reports—no waiting, just instant insights.
🌊 Customizable Views: Adjust and personalize every aspect of your report to focus on what matters most.
🌊 Live Data Exploration: Drill deeper and uncover trends with the flexibility to modify filters and parameters on the fly.

From performance metrics to trends analysis, Commit Swimming makes your data fluid and responsive, just like the sport itself! 🏅

Start swimming through your data with ease—experience the power of interactive reporting today! 📊

Schedule a Commit Swimming Team Management Demo

Schedule a Demo

Watch The 90-second Demo Video

Swimming news for swim coaches and swim teams, courtesy of Commit Swimming.

Contact Commit anytime at [email protected].



