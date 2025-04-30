Fitter & Faster Launches College Preparation Zoom Series for Swimmers in Grades 8–12

Courtesy of Fitter and Faster, a SwimSwam partner.

Fitter & Faster is excited to introduce a College Preparation Zoom Course designed specifically for competitive swimmers in grades 8–12 who aspire to swim in college. This interactive series is open to swimmers, parents, and coaches—whether attending together or separately—and offers two flexible formats to fit your family’s schedule.

Dr. Josh White, Fitter & Faster’s Director of Swimming Performance and former Associate Head Coach at the University of Michigan, delivers expert guidance on the college search, admissions, athletic recruitment, financial aid, and the evolving NCAA swimming landscape. If you want to navigate the college process without the high cost of individual recruiting services, we will equip you with the knowledge and resources you need to tackle your search with confidence.

Two Course Options — Choose What Works Best For Your Family

💻 Option 1: Three-Part Weekday Series (60-minute sessions)

Attend live on your choice of Tuesdays or Wednesdays. Register for individual sessions or save with a weekday bundle.

Part 1: Finding The Right Fit

→ Tuesday, May 13, 2025 – 12:00–1:00 PM EST

→ Wednesday, May 14, 2025 – 1:00–2:00 PM EST

Part 2: Admissions & Financial Aid

→ Tuesday, May 20, 2025 – 12:00–1:00 PM EST

→ Wednesday, May 21, 2025 – 1:00–2:00 PM EST

Part 3: Navigating The Recruiting Process

→ Tuesday, May 27, 2025 – 12:00–1:00 PM EST

→ Wednesday, May 28, 2025 – 1:00–2:00 PM EST

🔗 Register for the Three-Part Weekday Series here

🗓️ Option 2: Two-Part Weekend Series (90-minute sessions)

Prefer a weekend option? Join both sessions on Saturday and Sunday.

Part 1: Finding The Right Fit & Admissions

→ Saturday, May 17, 2025 – 12:00–1:30 PM EST

Part 2: Navigating The Recruiting Process & Financial Aid

→ Sunday, May 18, 2025 – 12:00–1:30 PM EST

🔗 Register for the Two-Part Weekend Series here

Whether you’re just beginning the college search or actively navigating the recruiting process, this course provides essential tools, insights, and support to help families make well-informed decisions.