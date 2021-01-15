OHSAA Keeps State C’ships In Canton With Timed Finals

The Ohio High School Athletic Association’s (OHSAA) Board of Directors convened at their regularly scheduled January meeting, with a decision regarding the swimming and diving state tournament coming out of the conversation.

The board decided that the state championships will remain at C.T. Branin Natatorium in Canton, Ohio, with the competition taking place February 24th-27th.

However, there will be no prelims in the competition. Only timed finals will be conducted, with each high school division competing over one day to minimize the number of people on deck. (Canton Rep)

Two spectators will be permitted for each diving state qualifier, while only one spectator will be permitted for each swimming state qualifier.

The Division II girls swimming and diving finals will take place on Feb. 24, followed by Division II boys on Feb. 25, Division I girls on Feb. 26 and Division I boys on Feb. 27

The 2020 edition of the women’s Division I Swimming and Diving State Championships saw Dublin Coffman secure its first-ever state title. As for Division I men’s, it was Cincinnati St. Xavier who recorded its 41st state swimming championship victory, marking the school’s 21st consecutive state swimming title since 1999.

In the Division II arena, Gates Mills Hawken produced its 30th girls’ swimming title in school history and its 22nd consecutive championship title since 1999. The men’s side saw Cincinnati Indian Hill win its first-ever state title.

Below are the schools represented in the OHSAA Division I and Division II classifications.

Boys Division I Schools: Big Walnut, Canal Winchester, Central Crossing, Delaware Hayes, Dublin Coffman, Dublin Jerome, Dublin Scioto, Gahanna Lincoln, Grove City, Groveport-Madison, Hilliard Bradley, Hillard Darby, Hilliard Davidson, Lancaster, Licking Heights, Marion Harding, Marysville, Mount Vernon, New Albany, Newark, Olentangy, Olentangy Berlin, Olentangy Liberty, Olentangy Orange, Pickerington Central, Pickerington North, Reynoldsburg, St. Charles, Teays Valley, Thomas Worthington, Upper Arlington, Watkins Memorial, Westerville Centrral, Westerville North, Westerville South, Westland, Whetstone, Worthington Kilbourne. (38)

Boys Division II Schools: Beechcroft, Bexley, Bishop Hartley, Bishop Ready, Bishop Watterson, Bloom-Carroll, Buckeye Valley, Centennial, Columbus Academy, Elgin, Fairbanks, Fairfield Christian, Grandview Heights, Granville, Hamilton Township, Heath, Johnstown, Jonathan Alder, Lakewood (Hebron), London, Mount Gilead, Northridge (Johnstown), North Union, Pleasant, River Valley (Caledonia), St. Francis DeSales (Columbus ), Wellington School, Worthington Christian. (28)