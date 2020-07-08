OH Backstroker Aiden Neuman Sends Verbal to Penn State for 2021

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Canton City Schools backstroker Aiden Neuman has verbally committed to Penn State University for fall 2021. Neuman is a rising senior at Jackson High School in Ohio.

I am very excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Penn State University! I want to thank all my coaches, family , and friends for the endless support throughout the years. Go Nittany Lions! #WeAre

TOP TIMES (SCY)

100 free – 47.15

200 free – 1:43.03

100 back – 49.91

200 back – 1:52.76

200 IM – 1:51.59

Neuman is primarily a backstroker, though he has a strong 200 IM, too.

At the 2020 Ohio HS Division I Champs, Neuman scored in the B-final of the 100 back, going 50.60 for 13th at the meet. Neuman also competed at both the 2019 Speedo Junior Nationals last summer and the 2019 Speedo Winter Junior Championships – East, placing 57th at the latter meet in the 100 back (50.40).

Last year, Penn State was led in the backstrokes by 200 back Big Ten runner-up Michael Daly (1:40.63) and Big Ten B-finalist Liam Veregin (47.21). Veregin just graduated, but Daly has two seasons left in State College.

Neuman joins Jack Deppen, Sam Folger and Duncan Troup in Penn State’s class of 2025.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.