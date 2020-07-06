Penn State Adds to Class of 2025 with Easterns Finalist Jack Deppen

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

North Penn Aquatic Club’s Jack Deppen is staying in-state with a verbal commitment to Penn State for fall 2021. He’s a rising senior at The Haverford School.

I’m so excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Penn State University. I would like to thank all my friends, family, and coaches who have helped me along the way. I can’t wait to be a Nittany Lion! #WeAre

TOP TIMES (SCY)

200 free – 1:40.32

500 free – 4:35.17

100 back – 51.66

200 back – 1:50.32

100 fly – 51.43

200 fly – 1:51.89

400 IM – 4:05.34

Deppen, representing The Haverford School, touched fifth in both the 200 free and 500 free at the 2020 Easterns, one of the top private school championships in the country. At the 2019 Speedo Winter Junior Champs – East, with North Penn Aquatic Club, Deppen competed in the 200 free, 100 back, 200 back and 200 fly. His highest finish came in the 200 free (1:41.25) at 55th.

Deppen will get a year of overlap with rising junior Michael Daly; at 1:34.7/4:17.7, Daly was the top mid-distance freestyler on the Nittany Lion roster last season by a long shot. Daly was also 1:40.6 in the 200 back last year, tenths away from the Big Ten title and the only Nittany Lion under 1:46 there.

So far, the Penn State men’s class of 2025 includes Sam Folger, Duncan Troup, Aiden Neuman and now Deppen.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

