Italian IMer Ginevra Molino Commits to Florida State for 2020-21

Ginevra Molino from Torino, Italy is headed to Tallahassee to swim for Florida State University in the class of 2024. She will add to the geographically diverse first-year roster that includes Hungary’s Zsófia Kurdi, England’s Phoebe Griffiths and Pia Murray, and Arianna Ottavianelli (IA), Ashley Zettle (TX), Carson Kaufmann (TX), and Jaden Herbet (FL).

“I’m beyond excited to announce my commitment to FSU. I’m grateful to be given the opportunity to be part of the Seminoles Family! I’m also thankful to my family, to my club and to all the coaches and teammates, who grew with me all these years. I can’t wait to swim as a Nole!”

Molina trains with and represents the club team Rari Nantes Torino. She specializes mainly in IM. Molina took home the gold medal in the 400m IM and was runner-up in in the 200 IM for the girls’ 17-18 age category at last spring’s Italian Junior National Championships (25m). She notched personal-best times of 4:39.49 and 2:13.29 in the respective events. She also went a best time in the 200m back (2:14.22) at the meet. Last summer at various regional championships, she earned new PBs in the LCM 800m free (9:04.58), 200m back (2:19.72), 100 fly (1:06.95), and 400 IM (4:50.41).

Event LCM SCM Conversion to SCY 400 IM 4:50.41 4:39.49 4:11.79 200 IM 2:19.38 2:13.29 2:00.08 200 back 2:19.72 2:14.22 2:00.91 200 fly 2:14.66 2:01.31

Molina’s fastest converted times would have scored for the Seminoles at 2020 ACC Women’s Championships in the A final of the 400 IM and the C final of the 200 IM. She is not far out of range in the 200 back (it took 1:59.19 to get a second swim) and the 200 fly (2:00.89).

Another 🖊 for the #Noles …welcome to the family Ginevra Molino 🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/1qdXn56Cxg — FSU Swimming/Diving (@FSU_Swimming) June 8, 2020

