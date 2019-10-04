Florida State Reels in Verbal Commitment from Double Legacy Ashley Zettle

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Southlake, Texas freestyler Ashley Zettle has made a verbal commitment to Florida State University for 2020-21. She will overlap in the NCAA’s Division I her older brother Alex Zettle, currently a sophomore at the University of Texas. Both of their parents swam at Florida State. Craig Zettle was a four-time conference champion in the 100 breast and held the school record for 8 years. Alison Zettle (née Harvey) swam middle-distance free and 200 fly for the Seminoles.

Like her brother, Ashley Zettle specializes in freestyle and swims for Carroll Senior High School and Lakeside Aquatic Club under head coach Jason Walter. She competes in the 200/500 free in high school and extends out to the mile in club swimming. At the 2019 Texas UIL 6A State Meet, she contributed to Southlake Carroll’s team title with a 7th in the 200 free (1:52.06), a 9th in the 500 (4:59.92), a leg on the 3rd-place 200 free relay (24.00), and an anchor on the winning 400 free relay (51.45). After notching a PB in the 200 free during high school season, she lowered her best times in the 100y free and 100m free at College Station Sectionals. This summer, she finaled in the 200m free (20th) at Des Moines Futures and came in 27th and 25th in the 400 and 800 free, respectively.

Zettle will overlap two years with Laura Jensen and Stephanie Holmes, both of whom swam the 200/500/1650 at 2019 ACC Championships. Jensen was a B-finalist in the 200 free and a C-finalist in the 500; Holmes was 45th in prelims of the 200, 25th in prelims of the 500, and 12th in the mile. Zettle will suit up next fall with fellow class of 2024 verbal commits Arianna Ottavianelli, Carson Kaufmann, and Zsófia Kurdi.

Top SCY times:

200 free – 1:51.04

500 free – 4:56.06

1000 free – 10:17.23

1650 free – 17:22.62

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

The Fitter & Faster Swim Tour produces swim clinics featuring elite stars of the sport and the most innovative teaching platforms. FFT Swim Clinics can be customized to meet age and skill level of every team and community. Call 786-837-6880 or visit http://www.fitterandfaster.com/ to learn more.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.