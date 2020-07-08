CSCAA Announces 2020 Scholar All-America Team Individual Selections

The College Swimming Coaches Association of America has named 1,479 swimmers and divers to the Scholar All-American Team for the 2019-20 season. The award recognizes students who achieved a grade point average of 3.50 or higher and were invited to compete at their respective national championship.

In addition to 209 teams receiving first-team selections, 97 programs placed one swimmer or diver selected on the All-America Second Team roster. These student-athletes have similarly achieved a GPA of 3.50 and achieved a “B” time standard or competed at an NCAA Regional or Zone Diving qualifier. In total, 282 teams placed at least one individual on the First or Second teams.

Emory University led the nation with 34 first-team selections, three more than Denison University. For the second straight year, the SEC led all conferences with 137 first-team selections. The UAA, ACC, and Big Ten each had 121 first-team selections.

The University of Louisville and the University of Virginia led all Division I women’s teams with 16 selections. The University of Texas led Division I men’s selections with 17.

Queens University of Charlotte also tallied 16 first-team selections to lead Division II women while Cumberlands (15) and Indian River State College (12) led the NAIA and NJCAA respectively. The University of Indianapolis’ 15 selections were the most men in Division II. Among NAIA men’s programs, SCAD-Savannah, Keiser and Saint Ambrose set the pace with 10 selections each. Southwestern Oregon Community College which led all NJCAA men’s programs with 10 as well.

Amond Division I selections who also had the top time in the nation in an event are: Daniel Krueger (100 free), Shaine Casas (200 back, 200 IM), Max McHugh (100 breast), Maxime Rooney (100 fly), Nick Albiero (200 fly), Emma Nordin (500 free), Kensey McMahon (1000 free), Beata Nelson (100 back), Rhyan White (200 back), Sophie Hansson (100, 200 breast), Maggie MacNeil (100 fly), Kate Douglass (200 IM), and Brooke Forde (200 IM).