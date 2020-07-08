Daily Swim Coach Workout #147

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 9-12 years old, 13-14 years old

Target level: Age Group (Beginner), Age Group (Intermediate), Age Group (Advanced)

Weeks until target meet: 4 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Meters

The Workout

Warm Up

#SC

12×75 @ 1:30 (free. back, choice)

#JC

10×75 @ 1:45

Kick

#SC

400 IM kick no board

6×50 kick choice @ 1:15 (desc.1-3 and 4-6)

#JC

300 IM kick no board

4×50 kick choice @ 1:30 descend

Drill

4x [reversed IM order with drill progression for each stroke]

4×25 drill @ :40 (free s sw, tr sw, alm cu with ft drag. swim)

25 fast from dive

25 fast with broad jump off deck

Swim

5×100 free @ 1:40, 1:50, 2:00

pace 1-2, descend 3-5



500 free moderate, build



#SC

3×150 best stroke @ 3:00 [50 stroke/100 free, 100 stroke/50 free, stroke]

3×100 second best stroke @ 2:00 [25 stroke/50 free/25 stroke, 25 free/50 stroke/25 free, stroke]

3×50 third best stroke @ 1:15 [stroke/free, free/stroke, stroke]



400 free slide and glide with snorkel, paddles, fins









