Daily Swim Coach Workout #147

Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 9-12 years old, 13-14 years old
- Target level: Age Group (Beginner), Age Group (Intermediate), Age Group (Advanced)
- Weeks until target meet: 4 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Meters
The Workout
Warm Up
#SC
12×75 @ 1:30 (free. back, choice)
#JC
10×75 @ 1:45
Kick
#SC
400 IM kick no board
6×50 kick choice @ 1:15 (desc.1-3 and 4-6)
#JC
300 IM kick no board
4×50 kick choice @ 1:30 descend
Drill
4x [reversed IM order with drill progression for each stroke]
4×25 drill @ :40 (free s sw, tr sw, alm cu with ft drag. swim)
25 fast from dive
25 fast with broad jump off deck
Swim
5×100 free @ 1:40, 1:50, 2:00
pace 1-2, descend 3-5
500 free moderate, build
#SC
3×150 best stroke @ 3:00 [50 stroke/100 free, 100 stroke/50 free, stroke]
3×100 second best stroke @ 2:00 [25 stroke/50 free/25 stroke, 25 free/50 stroke/25 free, stroke]
3×50 third best stroke @ 1:15 [stroke/free, free/stroke, stroke]
400 free slide and glide with snorkel, paddles, fins
Wenke Seider
Head Coach, Ojai Heatwaves
