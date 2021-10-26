Oakland Men, Women Sweep Xavier at Home

Oakland vs. Xavier

Saturday, October 23, 2021

Rochester, Michigan

Courtesy: Oakland University Athletics

In the second combined meet of the season, the Golden Grizzlies Swim and Dive teams took on Xavier University at the Oakland Aquatics Center, Saturday, Oct. 23. Both teams emerged victorious by near-identical margins. The women’s team won 157-105, while the men’s team secured a 155-107 victory.

The team of Susan LaGrand , Sydney McDowell , Sophia Davis and Jordyn Shipps took first in the 200 yard medley relay with a time of 1:43.49.

It was a big day for Khotynetskyi, he placed first in the 100 yard backstroke (49.28), 200 yard backstroke (1:49.02) and the 400 yard freestyle relay (3:01.92) with Flowers, Bart and Rudy Aguilar -Fernandez.

Shipps and LaGrand took home individual first place finishes as well. Shipps placed first in both the 100 (56.93) and 200 (2:02.37) yard backstroke. LaGrand added to her early victory with first places in the 100 yard butterfly (56.13) and the 200 yard IM (2:04.36).

Marko Khotynetskyi , Mac Flowers, Ryan Geheb and Christian Bart took first in the 200 yard medley relay on the men’s side with a time of 1:30.02.

Golden Grizzlies took first, second and third in the men’s 200 yard freestyle. Jonas Cantrell (1:41.07) took first, Danylo Hrebelnyi (1:41.20) took second and Andrew Bernsdorf (1:43.54) placed third.

Next up for the Golden Grizzlies Swim and Dive teams is the A-10 Classic at the Spire Institute in Geneva, Ohio. Oakland will compete on both Saturday, Oct. 30 and Sunday, Oct. 31.

Courtesy: Xavier Athletics

Xavier men’s and women’s swimming collected eight first place finishes in dual action at Oakland on Saturday at the Oakland University Natatorium.

Xavier takes part in the final dual of the fall on Saturday, October 30, traveling to Denison to face the Big Red at 1:00 p.m.

