Oakland Men, Women Sweep Xavier at Home

Oakland vs. Xavier
- Saturday, October 23, 2021
- Rochester, Michigan
Courtesy: Oakland University Athletics
In the second combined meet of the season, the Golden Grizzlies Swim and Dive teams took on Xavier University at the Oakland Aquatics Center, Saturday, Oct. 23. Both teams emerged victorious by near-identical margins. The women’s team won 157-105, while the men’s team secured a 155-107 victory.
The team of Susan LaGrand, Sydney McDowell, Sophia Davis and Jordyn Shipps took first in the 200 yard medley relay with a time of 1:43.49.
It was a big day for Khotynetskyi, he placed first in the 100 yard backstroke (49.28), 200 yard backstroke (1:49.02) and the 400 yard freestyle relay (3:01.92) with Flowers, Bart and Rudy Aguilar-Fernandez.
Shipps and LaGrand took home individual first place finishes as well. Shipps placed first in both the 100 (56.93) and 200 (2:02.37) yard backstroke. LaGrand added to her early victory with first places in the 100 yard butterfly (56.13) and the 200 yard IM (2:04.36).
Marko Khotynetskyi, Mac Flowers, Ryan Geheb and Christian Bart took first in the 200 yard medley relay on the men’s side with a time of 1:30.02.
Golden Grizzlies took first, second and third in the men’s 200 yard freestyle. Jonas Cantrell (1:41.07) took first, Danylo Hrebelnyi (1:41.20) took second and Andrew Bernsdorf (1:43.54) placed third.
Next up for the Golden Grizzlies Swim and Dive teams is the A-10 Classic at the Spire Institute in Geneva, Ohio. Oakland will compete on both Saturday, Oct. 30 and Sunday, Oct. 31.
Courtesy: Xavier Athletics
Xavier men’s and women’s swimming collected eight first place finishes in dual action at Oakland on Saturday at the Oakland University Natatorium.
Xavier takes part in the final dual of the fall on Saturday, October 30, traveling to Denison to face the Big Red at 1:00 p.m.
Women’s Notable
- The Musketeers opened the first session with a second place finish in the 200 medley relay for Reese Turner, Lydia Schaeffer, Hannah Pugh and Kali Fischer with a time of 1:45.84.
- Emma Swabb took first in the 1,000 free with a time of 10:39.30.
- Kali Fischer won the 200 free, finishing in 1:51.75, and also led Xavier in the 200 back with a second place finish, in 2:03.66, as well as the 200 IM with a time of 2:04.71 to place third.
- Reese Turner picked up a second place finish in the 100 back with a time of 57.80. She was followed in by Hannah Pugh in third and Brooke Atkins in fourth.
- Lydia Schaeffer led Xavier in the 100 breast with a time of 1:06.51 to finish second and in the 200 breast, taking third with a time of 2:28.01.
- Kiara Anchrum led Xavier in the butterfly, taking second in the 100 fly with a time of 56.87 and in the 200 fly with a time of 2:08.44.
- Alexis Worrall took the top spot in the free style sprints, winning the 50 free with a time of 24.09 and the 100 free in 52.29.
- Erin Ritz’s time of 5:21.65 led Xavier in the 500 free.
- Xavier closed out the meet with a second place finish in the 400 free relay for Clara Keiser, Clare Bosse, Molly Dynda, Alexis Worrall with a time of 3:33.62.
- Xavier fell by a score of 157-105 on the women’s side.
Women’s Top Finishes
|200 Medley Relay
|Turner, Schaeffer, Pugh, Fischer
|1:45.84
|1000 Free
|Emma Swabb
|10:39.30
|200 Free
|Kali Fischer
|1:51.75
|100 Back
|Reese Turner
|57.80
|100 Breast
|Lydia Schaeffer
|1:06.51
|200 Fly
|Kiara Anchrum
|2:08.44
|50 Free
|Alexis Worrall
|24.09
|100 Free
|Alexis Worrall
|52.29
|200 Back
|Kali Fischer
|2:03.66
|200 Breast
|Lydia Schaeffer
|2:28.01
|500 Free
|Erin Ritz
|5:21.65
|100 Fly
|Kiara Anchrum
|56.87
|200 IM
|Kali Fischer
|2:04.71
|400 Free Relay
|Keiser, Bosse, Dynda, Worrall
|3:33.62
Men’s Notable
- Xavier’s men opened up the meet with a second place finish in the 200 medley relay for Christian Thomas, Jon Bernard, Caleb Petranchuk and Andrew Martin with a time of 1:32.50.
- Andrew Martin took the top spot in the 1000 free with a time of 9:35.86. Martin also led Xavier in the 500 free, finishing second with a time of 4:37.13.
- Nathan Wall took the top spot in the 200 breaststroke with a time of 2:08.91. Wall also led Xavier in the 200 free with a time of 1:44.33.
- Xavier had three top-four finishers in the 100 back, led by Ben Quon’s second place time of 51.26. Andrew Devine placed third and Nick Mahoney finished fourth.
- Jon Bernard took first 200 IM with a time 1:53.24. Bernard also collected a pair of second place finishes, in the 100 breast with a time of 56.84, and the 200 back with a time of 1:50.82.
- Caleb Petranchuk’s time of 1:56.11 led Xavier in the 200 fly, placing second.
- Christian Thomas led Xavier in the freestyle sprints, taking first in the 50 free with a time of 21.01 and second in the 100 free with a time of 46.21.
- Joey Mullen’s time of 51.59 led Xavier in the 100 fly, placing third.
- Xavier closed out the meet with a second place finish Christian Thomas, Gage Hannewyk, Ethan Wing and Andrew Martin, finishing in 3:05.15.
- Xavier’s men fell by a score of 155-107.
Men’s Top Finishes
|200 Medley Relay
|Thomas, Bernard, Petranchuk, Martin
|1:32.50
|1000 Free
|Andrew Martin
|9:35.86
|200 Free
|Nathan Wall
|1:44.33
|100 Back
|Ben Quon
|51.26
|100 Breast
|Jon Bernard
|56.84
|200 Fly
|Caleb Petranchuk
|1:56.11
|50 Free
|Christian Thomas
|21.01
|100 Free
|Christian Thomas
|46.21
|200 Back
|Jon Bernard
|1:50.82
|200 Breast
|Nathan Wall
|2:08.91
|500 free
|Andrew Martin
|4:37.13
|100 Fly
|Joey Mullen
|51.59
|200 IM
|Jon Bernard
|1:53.24
|400 Free Relay
|Thomas, Hannewyk, Wing, Martin
|3:05.15