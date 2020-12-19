Oakland Grizzlies Reel In Commitment from Turkish Freestyler Bora Kutlu

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Bora Kutlu from Istanbul, Turkey has announced his commitment to Oakland University for the 2021-22 school year.

“I’m very excited to announce that I have verbly commited to Oakland University and very excited about spending my next four years with an amazing team. Go Golden Grizzlies!” [sic]

A senior at Sezin High School, Kutlu swims for the club team Fenerbahçe SK and specializes in mid-distance and distance freestyle. He notched personal best times in all his events last December at the 2019 Turkish Short Course Age Group Championships, placing 7th in the 800 free, 8th in the 1500 free, 11th in the 400 free, and 23rd in the 200 free.

SCM best times (converted to SCY):

1500 free – 15:34.67 (15:29.09)

800 free – 8:05.73 (9:15.12)

400 free – 3:55.50 (4:29.14)

200 free – 1:51.90 (1:40.81)

In LCM, Kutlu earned best times in the 100 free and 1500 free at Turkish Championships in April 2019. He picked up PB in the 200 free and 800 free at the National Team Selection Meet last December, coming in 12th and 6th in the respective events. His best 400 time comes from his 11th-place finish at the National Team Selection Meet in June 2019.

LCM best times:

1500 free – 16:12.48 (15:53.41)

800 free – 8:25.05 (9:25.88)

400 free – 3:59.33 (4:28.15)

200 free – 1:54.56 (1:40.32)

Kutlu’s best converted time would have put him 3rd in the 1650 free at last season’s Horizon League Championships. He would have finished just behind Oakland’s Ben Davis, who will be a senior when Kutlu begins. He also would have joined conference champion Marko Khotynetskyi, currently a sophomore, Davis, and current senior Rudy Aguilar in the A final of the 500 free.

Kutlu will join the Golden Grizzlies with fellow class of 2025 commit Jonas Cantrell.

