Oakland Keeps Michigan HS D3 State Champion Jonas Cantrell In-state for 2021

Jonas Cantrell, a senior at Mason High School in Mason, Michigan has announced his intention to remain in-state next year to swim and study at Oakland University.

“Excellent overall swim program. Great coaching staff and great athletes. Going to study engineering at a great engineering program at OU! So Excited!!”

Cantrell has only been swimming competitively for five years, before which he played multiple sports. Early in his high school career he also played water polo and soccer and ran cross country. As a sophomore, Cantrell had a strong high school swim season. He won the 2019 MHSAA Division 3 State Championship in the 500 free (4:34.45) and placed 3rd in the 200 free (1:41.83) and was voted Lansing State Journal Swimmer of the Year. His junior year season ended 17 hours before the state final prelims were slated to begin due to the coronavirus pandemic. Cantrell is captain of the team this year.

Cantrell does his year-round swimming with South Central Swim Club. He is a Futures qualifier in the 500 free, thanks to his winning time at States in 2019. He competed in the 50/200/400 free at 2019 USA Swimming Futures Championships in Greensboro, bringing home best times in the LCM 200 free (1:59.38) and 400 free (4:11.20).

Best SCY times:

500 free – 4:34.45

200 free – 1:43.30

100 free – 47.39

50 free – 21.90

Cantrell plans to study Engineering or Architecture in the Oakland class of 2025. His best 500 free time would have scored for the conference-champion Grizzlies in the B final at 2020 Horizon League Championships, and he would not have been far off in the 200 free.

