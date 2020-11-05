Cali Condors and London Roar Choose Breaststroke Skins in ISL Match #8

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – MATCH 8

The Cali Condors women and London Roar men have both chosen breaststroke as the event du jour for the Match #8 skins races.

ISL Match #8 Skins Events

Men – Breaststroke (London Roar)

Women – Breaststroke (Cali Condors)

Under new ISL rules for 2020, the winner of the medley relays on day 1 of the meet choose the strokes for the 50 meter ‘skins’ races on day 2 of the meet. In those ‘skins’ events, 3 rounds of 50s are held in succession with a short break, with the field being whittled from 8 to 4 to 2 swimmers.

Team Scores ISL Match #8, Day 1

Cali Condors – 255

London Roar – 246.5

Tokyo Frog Kings – 210

New York Breakers – 167.5

For the Cali Condors, after dabbling with Olivia Smoliga in ‘skins’ in their last meet, they’ve gone back to ol’ reliable: Lilly King. While Smoliga did well in her shot, King is a perfect 28-for-28 in her ISL career across all events.

What’s more, the Condors have some ‘insurance’ in that event in the form of Molly Hannis. She very-nearly beat King in the individual on Thursday, finishing just .05 seconds behind. King is still the favorite, given the way she handled her first shot.

Way back at Meet #1, King was nearly-untouchable in the 50 breaststroke, stealing points from Hannis in the final with an unreal 28.90 – her fastest split of the three rounds (and, incidentally, faster than she was in the individual 50 on Thursday morning in Match #8).

On the men’s side, this feels like the highest probability of an upset – in the sense that the team that has chosen the ‘skins’ stroke has won that event at every meet so far.

Peaty is the star, and so London is keen to see him in this field, but Michael Andrew was just .16 behind in the individual and Caeleb Dressel, with his huge starts and turns, was just .17 behind.

The last time they had this choice, London chose backstroke, which makes sense as they have arguably the two best in the league in the 50 back in Christian Diener and Guilherme Guido. But in Thursday’s individual event, those two were both well off their best and were upset by Cali’s Coleman Stewart (23.21 to Diener’s 23.29 and Guido’s 23.31).

Any time Caeleb Dressel is in the pool, there’s some risk of a Cali Condors win, but after Thursday’s result, that risk seems, in the immediate view, less than the one in the men’s 50 backstroke. With the Roar just 9 points behind the Condors heading into day 2 in a battle between the league’s two remaining unbeaten teams, that’s the matchup that matters most.