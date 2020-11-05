UCLA Adds Kristine Quance Julian As Volunteer Assistant Coach

The UCLA Bruins have added 1996 Olympic gold medalist Kristine Quance Julian to their coaching staff as a volunteer assistant for 2020-2021.

Quance Julian was a 10-time U.S. national champion, starring in the sport in the 1990s. In 1996, she won a gold medal as part of Team USA’s 4×100 medley relay at the Atlanta Olympics. She was also a two-time World Championships medalist in 1994, taking silver as part of a medley relay and earning bronze in the 400 IM.

As an athlete, Quance Julian competed for USC, earning 23 All-America honors.

Now, Quance Julian will join another Pac-12 program: the UCLA Bruins. She was announced as a volunteer assistant coach on head coach Jordan Wolfrum‘s new staff. Wolfrum took over as head coach of the program in the summer of 2019 and just wrapped up her first full year with the program.

Former head coach Cyndi Gallagher announced her retirement after 31 years with the program. UCLA hired Wolfrum away from Ohio State, where she was an associate head coach for the Buckeyes in the Big Ten. UCLA finished 4th among 8 programs in the Pac-12 at the 2020 Pac-12 Championships in the first year under Wolfrum’s new staff, which includes Tom Stebbins as head diving coach and Karissa Kruszewski as assistant coach.

Quance Julian is married to Jeff Julian, the head coach of Rose Bowl Aquatics, a local club. Their son, Trenton Julian, is a standout senior on the Cal men’s team, another Pac-12 connection in the family.