Longtime Bloomington High School Coach Bob Loy Dies at 65

Robert “Bob” Loy, who coached the Bloomington High School swim team in Bloomington, IL, for nearly 40 years away, died unexpectedly last week at the age of 65.

Loy, who was a Bloomington High School alum himself, swam at Illinois State University, where he was an All-American. After graduating college, Loy soon found himself back at Bloomington as a teacher, and became the head swim coach in 1979. He’d stay in that position for the next 38 years, stepping down in 2017, but remaining involved in the team.

Over the decades he coached, Bloomington produced many state champions, state record holders, and All-American swimmers. He was named State Coach of the Year in 2009.

He continued to stay involved with the swimming community even after retiring from coaching high school, coaching with the staff at Bloomington-Normal Swim Team, and was reportedly on deck as recently as the weekend before his passing.

In article from WGLT.org, current Bloomington High School Athletic Director Tony Bauman had this to say about Loy.

His method of coaching was through relationships. That’s what has made it so hard … that his relationships with those families were deep, and he will be missed…Really what he has done for the swimming community, the Twin Cities, I mean he’s a Raider graduate … his loss is going to be felt by a lot of people.

SwimSwam writer Spencer Penland swam at BHS under Loy, and also spoke of the impact Coach Loy made, a sentiment that’s been echoed by many other swimmers who Loy coached.