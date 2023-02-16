Nova Southeastern Breaks NCAA D2 Record in Women’s 800 Free Relay on Day 1 at SSC Champs

2023 Sunshine State Conference Championships

February 15-19, 2022

Long Center, Clearwater, Florida

Short Course Yards (25 yards), Prelims/Finals

The women of Nova Southeastern University in Davie, Florida have broken an NCAA Division II Record to open the 2023 Sunshine State Conference Championships.

The quartet of freshman Emilia Ronningdal, sophomore Ilaria Murzilli, sophomore May Lowy, and sophomore Emily Trieschmann combined for a 7:12.56 in the 800 free relay on day 1 of the meet. Not only did that win the race by more than 10 seconds, it also broke the NCAA Division II Record that was set seven years ago by Queens University at 7:12.96.

Splits Comparison:

Nova Southeastern Queens 2023 SSC Championships 2016 Bluegrass Mountain Conference Championships New Record Former NCAA Record Emilia Ronningdal – 1:47.04 Patricia Castro Ortega – 1:44.44 Ilaria Murzilli – 1:49.08 Caroline Arakelian – 1:49.80 May Low – 1:50.16 Josephina Taylor – 1:49.53 Emily Trieschmann – 1:46.28 McKenzie Stephens – 1:49.19 7:12.56 7:12.96

Nova Southeastern had already broken their school record mid-season with a 7:19.62 from the same group, but big drops across the board, including a three second improvement for Trieschmann on the anchor, took this relay to another level.

This is a young relay with three sophomores and a freshman that could stick together for at least two more seasons. Last year, when the team swam 7:23.33 at this meet (which also won), only Lowy was on the relay among the four.

It only took a time of 7:18.68 to win last year’s NCAA D2 title.

Queens, the prior record holders, were formerly the dominant force in NCAA Division II swimming, winning the last 7 NCAA D2 National Championships. The Royals began their transition to NCAA D1 athletics this season, though, leaving a vacuum for the top of the pile. Nova Southeastern are among the teams vying to move into that position this year after finishing 3rd at last year’s national championship meet.

On the men’s side of day 1, Tampa won the 800 free relay in 6:26.31, breaking the Conference Record that was set by Florida Southern in 2012 at 6:27.73. Tampa’s winning relay included a 1:35.04 leadoff leg from Santi Corredor, who spent his first three seasons of college swimming at Florida, USC, and Florida State. That’s his best time by more than two seconds.

Full Day 1 Recap, Courtesy: Thomas Manzello/Saint Leo Athletic Communications

