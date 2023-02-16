Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

On 3rd 50 of the Day, Race Execution “Came Together” for Jordan Crooks in 17.93 50 Free

2023 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Jordan Crooks became the 2nd man in history last night to break the 18-second barrier in the 50y freestyle. After clocking an 18.2 in prelims and 18.4 leading off Tennessee’s 200 free relay, Crooks said he had felt a little disconnected in both swims, emphasizing that he needed clean a few details up. Then in his 3rd 50 of the day, the sophomore Vol not only defended his SEC title in the 50 free but made history, becoming the youngest man to ever touch in 17 territory.

