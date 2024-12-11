Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Noe Ponti Breaks World Record Again With 21.32 50 Butterfly In Budapest

Comments: 1

2024 Short Course World Championships

Men’s 50 Butterfly – Finals

  • World Record: 21.43 – Noe Ponti, SUI (2024)
  • World Junior Record: 22.28 – Ilya Kharun, CAN (2022)
  • World Championship Record: 21.43 – Noe Ponti, SUI (2024)
  • 2022 SC World Champion: Nicholas Santos, BRA – 21.78

Podium

  1. Noe Ponti (SUI) – 21.32 ***NEW WORLD RECORD***
  2. Ilya Kharun (CAN) – 21.67
  3. Nyls Korstanje (NED) -21.68
  4. Szebasztian Szabo (HUN) – 22.00
  5. Michele Busa (ITA) – 22.01
  6. Grigori Pekarski (NAA) – 22.06
  7. Teong Tzen Wei (SGP) – 22.11
  8. Marius Kusch (GER) – 22.17

Noe Ponti of Switzerland swam to another World Record in the SCM men’s 50 butterfly, swimming a 21.32 in the final at the 2024 World Championships in Budapest. That dropped another tenth off his previous record of a 21.43 that he swam just yesterday in semifinals.

In addition to breaking the record, Ponti also earns another World Record bonus of $10,000 after earning $10,000 with yesterday’s swim as well.

Ponti continues his historic fall as he first broke the World Record at the first stop of the World Cup this fall in Shanghai. He swam a 21.67 at the time but has continued to improve upon that swim.

Top Men’s 50 Butterfly Performances All-Time (SCM)

  1. Noe Ponti, Switzerland — 21.32 (Dec. 11, 2024)
  2. Noe Ponti, Switzerland — 21.43 (Dec. 10, 2024)
  3. Noe Ponti, Switzerland — 21.50 (Nov. 2, 2024)
  4. Noe Ponti, Switzerland — 21.53 (Dec. 10, 2024)
  5. Nyls Korstanje, Netherlands — 21.62 (Dec. 10, 2024)
  6. Noe Ponti, Switzerland — 21.64 (Nov. 2, 2024)
  7. Noe Ponti, Switzerland — 21.67 (Oct. 20, 2024)/ Ilya Kharun, Canada – 21.67 (Dec. 11, 2024)
  9. Noe Ponti, Switzerland — 21.68 (Oct. 20, 2024)/ Nyls Korstanje, Netherlands — 21.68 (Dec. 11, 2024)

The men’s 50 fly has seen much progression over the last few months as the World Record stood at a 21.75 prior to Ponti first breaking it. Since then, Nyls Korstanje of the Netherlands has been under that mark three times while Ilya Kharun of Canada swam a personal best in tonight’s final with a 21.67, also under the old World Record.

In This Story

1
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

1 Comment
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
A_fan
25 minutes ago

Happy for him after a disappointing Olympics! He continued working hard, got WRs, medals, and $$ this Fall/Winter.

1
0
Reply

About Anya Pelshaw

Anya Pelshaw

Anya has been with SwimSwam since June 2021 as both a writer and social media coordinator. She was in attendance at the 2022, 2023, and 2024 Women's NCAA Championships writing and doing social media for SwimSwam. She also attended 2023 US Summer Nationals as well as the 2024 European Championships …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!