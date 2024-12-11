Noe Ponti Breaks World Record Again With 21.32 50 Butterfly In Budapest

2024 Short Course World Championships

Men’s 50 Butterfly – Finals

Podium

Noe Ponti (SUI) – 21.32 ***NEW WORLD RECORD*** Ilya Kharun (CAN) – 21.67 Nyls Korstanje (NED) -21.68 Szebasztian Szabo (HUN) – 22.00 Michele Busa (ITA) – 22.01 Grigori Pekarski (NAA) – 22.06 Teong Tzen Wei (SGP) – 22.11 Marius Kusch (GER) – 22.17

Noe Ponti of Switzerland swam to another World Record in the SCM men’s 50 butterfly, swimming a 21.32 in the final at the 2024 World Championships in Budapest. That dropped another tenth off his previous record of a 21.43 that he swam just yesterday in semifinals.

In addition to breaking the record, Ponti also earns another World Record bonus of $10,000 after earning $10,000 with yesterday’s swim as well.

Ponti continues his historic fall as he first broke the World Record at the first stop of the World Cup this fall in Shanghai. He swam a 21.67 at the time but has continued to improve upon that swim.

Top Men’s 50 Butterfly Performances All-Time (SCM)

The men’s 50 fly has seen much progression over the last few months as the World Record stood at a 21.75 prior to Ponti first breaking it. Since then, Nyls Korstanje of the Netherlands has been under that mark three times while Ilya Kharun of Canada swam a personal best in tonight’s final with a 21.67, also under the old World Record.