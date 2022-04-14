Noah Cakir Becomes Just Fourth U.S. 13-14 Boy Sub-56 In 100 Breast

2022 Suffolk County Clubs Championship

April 9-10, 2022

Nassau County Aquatic Center, East Meadow, N.Y.

SCY (25 yards)

Meet Info

Results on Meet Mobile: “2022 MR AP ASCSC Suffolk County Championships”

14-year-old Noah Cakir dropped a massive swim in the 100 breaststroke (SCY) at the 2022 Suffolk County Clubs Championship over the weekend, becoming just the fourth swimmer in 13-14 history to break the 56-second barrier.

Cakir, a member of Team Suffolk, clocked 55.94 to rank fourth all-time among 13-14s, having set his previous best time of 56.66 in February (a time that ranked him 15th in age group history).

All-Time U.S. Performers, Boys’ 13-14 100 Breaststroke (SCY)

Reece Whitley, 53.06 – 2014 Michael Andrew, 53.88 – 2014 Ethan Dang, 55.06 – 2016 Noah Cakir, 55.94 – 2022 Erik Petruzzi, 56.17 – 2021 Antonio Octavinao, 56.19 – 2017 James Marder, 56.25 – 2017 Matthew Lucky, 56.28 – 2019 Tanner Kurz, 56.36 – 2007 Jason Zhao, 56.46 – 2021

Cakir went four-for-four at the competition, also establishing best times en route to wins in the 100 free (47.18), 100 back (51.33) and 100 fly (50.73). His 100 fly time ranks him in a tie for 14th among 13-14 boys in the 2021-22 season, while the 100 back swim ties him for 20th.

In the boys’ 15-18 100 back, a pair of elite swims were produced by a pair of 15-year-olds in Hauppage Athletic Association’s Martin Perecinsky and Team Suffolk’s Aaron Mendoza. The two swimmers recorded respective times of 49.70 and 50.04, which stand up as the 16th and 23rd-fastest times among 15-year-old boys this season.

The swim for Perecinsky marked a near full-second best time, having previously been 50.75 in February, while Mendoza dropped over four-tenths after clocking 50.48 less than two weeks earlier at the ISCA International Senior Cup.

The top performer on the women’s side was Perecinsky’s Hauppage teammate Leah Treglia, who dropped respective times of 25.68 in the 50 back (relay lead-off) and 54.31 in the 100 back. Both swims for the 16-year-old near her lifetime bests, having been 25.51 in the 50 back in November and 54.31 in the 100 in late March. Treglia currently ranks 15th and 25th, respectively, among 16-year-old girls in the two events this season.

She also earned a victory in the 100 fly, clocking 55.10 to lower her previous best of 55.33.