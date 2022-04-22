No. 6 UC Santa Barbara Fall to No. 3 LBSU in Big West Tournament Nail-Bite

Courtesy: UC Santa Barbara Athletics

HONOLULU, Hawaii – In the Big West Tournament First Round on Thursday at Hawaii’s Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Complex, the No. 6 seed UC Santa Barbara women’s water polo team clashed with No. 3 Long Beach State in a thrilling back-and-forth affair that went down to the final shot.

The Gauchos (11-13) looked to avenge two regular season defeats at the hands of the Beach (14-13), but on their final possession, freshman Juju Amaral‘s potential game-tying lob shot went off the post, sending LBSU to the semifinals.

Goalscorers: Halvorson (2), Snyder (2), Kuester (2), Munson (1), Flynn (1), Amaral (1), Lyter (1)

HOW IT HAPPENED

1ST QUARTER (3-1 LBSU)

UCSB opened the scoring a little over a minute in, as utility Caitlyn Snyder found redshirt freshman attacker Nina Munson from 10 meters out to quickly fire a driven skip shot past the goalkeeper Chelsea Oliver’s right side.

That would be the Gauchos’ only goal of the opening period, as LBSU ended it on a 3-0 run.

2ND QUARTER (5-4 LBSU)

Santa Barbara would score early in the quarter once again, as Snyder set up Halvorson at the 7:13 mark for another deep skip shot that went in off of Oliver’s hands. However, the Beach would score two more goals to push its lead up to 5-2.

The Gauchos ended the half with a huge shift in momentum. Off an exclusion, a quick restart by Snyder tallied her third assist while Halvorson notched her second goal.

25 seconds later, redshirt freshman Camilla Mackay sent a great lead pass out of the defensive end to Snyder, who snuck a shot inside the near post to head into halftime trailing 5-4.

3RD QUARTER (8-7 UCSB)

The third quarter belonged to the Gauchos. Freshman attacker Aidan Flynn lasered one into the top left corner to make it a one-score game at the 6:00 mark.

Freshman utility Annie Kuester tied it at 6-6 on a five-meter penalty goal with 4:33 remaining in the quarter.

It took just 20 seconds before UCSB’s next goal, as the Gauchos turned a stop into a blitz of a counterattack. Snyder was found inside in a great position before fending off her defender, turning and scoring to give UCSB its first lead since the opening minutes.

With 3:29 to go, Amaral gave the Gauchos their largest lead of the day 8-6, skipping a gogeous shot from way outside just outside the reach of the goalkeeper.

4TH QUARTER (11-10 LBSU)

LBSU erased the UCSB lead with two unanswered scores, tying it at 8-8 just seconds into the fourth.

However, Leigh Lyter put the Gauchos back ahead on a physical play right after. The redshirt freshman attacker got the ball in a central position and was able to rise and fire just as her defender’s arms went down, making it 9-8.

The Beach locked down on defense the rest of the way, scoring the next three goals to go up 11-9 with 4:30 to go.

With under a minute remaining, a huge save by Oliver seemed to seal the LBSU win, but the Gauchos applied pressure causing the Beach to call a timeout it didn’t have. That awarded another penalty for Kuester, who scored with clinical precision under pressure.

Just 10 seconds separated the shot clock from the game clock. Needing a huge stop, the Gauchos got it as Kuester picked off an errant LBSU pass with less than 30 seconds left on the clock.

Following a timeout, Snyder sent a long pass across the pool to Amaral with under 15 ticks to go. Amaral was able to get her lob shot over the outstretched arm of the goalkeeper, but it dinked off the far post. From there, LBSU played keepaway until the final buzzer.

NOTABLE