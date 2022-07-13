Nevada Wolfpack Add Adriana Contreras As New Assistant Coach

Courtesy: Nevada Athletics

RENO, Nev. – Nevada swimming and diving coach Brendon Bray announced new staff added to the 2022-2023 season on Adriana Contreras as the new assistant coach on Tuesday.

“I am so excited to welcome Adriana and her husband Justin to the Reno community and Wolf Pack family.” said head coach Bray. “We had some outstanding candidates for the position, but I have known Adriana for several years, and after an in-depth interview process have no doubt that she is the perfect fit for our program. Brian Nabeta at DART and Matt Macedo at UC Davis are two coaches I respect tremendously, and their high recommendation helped reinforce that Adriana was the right fit for us. I expect her to help us re-establish a strong domestic recruiting base with her connections within California and nationally after serving as a coach for multiple USA swimming diversity and select camps. As far as her coaching ability, DART is one of the top clubs in the country and she has worked with some of the very best athletes at every level. I know her experience and knowledge will be welcomed by our team and help us reach our goal of winning a Mountain West Championship, and I can’t wait to get started working together.”

Contreras joins the Pack staff after spending one season as the volunteer assistant coach of the UC Davis swimming & diving coaching staff. Adriana was also the senior group coach and programming director of the DART swimming team since 2019. The Dart team was selected Gold Medal club in USA swimming and was ranked #13 in the USA swimming club excellence rankings for 2021.

An alumna of Stockton’s St. Mary’s High School, Contreras also has division one experience at the University of the Pacific where she was pointed as an assistant coach (2018-2019) and director of operations (2017-2018).

Contreras has some club coaching experience after being part of the Lodi Swim Club (2018-2019) and Tiger Aquatics (2015-2018) and served on the staff at the USA Swimming Zone Diversity Select Camp, Zone Select Camp, and National Diversity Select Camp.

Contreras is also a certified soccer official and has lent her expertise as a social media and marketing coordinator for the National Intercollegiate Soccer Officials Association since 2020.