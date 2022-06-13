The Hungry Swimmer: Peanut Butter and Jelly Baked Oats

For all my swimmers who love oatmeal, this one’s for you! I’m sure a lot of you have had oatmeal, or at least heard of it. This and overnight oats. What I love about oatmeal is that it is so versatile when it comes to flavor. It seems as if the combinations are endless; maple brown sugar, peanut butter banana, apple cinnamon, chocolate strawberry… the list goes on. There has to be something out there to satisfy whatever you are craving! But one of my all-time favorite flavors is peanut butter and jelly.

Today I wanted to share my peanut butter and jelly baked oats recipe. I love baked oats for a number of reasons… oats are nutrient-dense, it has lots of fiber to keep me full all night, it’s a great whole grain option. BUT the main reason I reach for this treat before bed is because it tastes like cake. Yes, I said cake. I’m not kidding… I guess you’ll just have to try it for yourself! I even went out to buy a special dish to make all my baked oat creations in… it’s that good.

Baked oats are different from oatmeal and overnight oats because of the texture. By blending your oats or using oat flour it makes a flour-like consistency. This allows it to bake better and create more of a cake or muffin-like consistency. Imagine warm, gooey peanut butter and jelly on your first bite! You’ll be dreaming about it! 🤤You could also make these for breakfast if time allows. I mean, who would say no to ‘cake’ for breakfast!

This is a really easy recipe, most of the ingredients are pantry staples. It does not matter how you combine the ingredients either… just stick them in an oven safe dish and stir! Then pop it in the oven for 15-17 minutes.

If you have a tight schedule, you could always prepare the dish the night before so you can just pull it out of the fridge and bake whenever is convenient for you. This or bake fully whenever you have the time and store in the fridge for 2-3 days!

As always, if you decide to give this recipe a try, please tag me @rubyfaye99! I would love to see your end result and what you think!

Ingredients:

1 banana

½ cup blended oats

¼ cup oat milk

1 tbsp maple syrup

½ tsp of vanilla extract

½ tsp baking powder

Pinch of salt

1 tbsp peanut butter

1 tbsp jelly

Notes:

If you have specific nut allergies, any nut butter works great with this recipe.

Any brand or flavor of jelly works perfectly… I personally love homemade raspberry jelly.

Any milk alternative should bake well. This will only change the texture/consistency of the end result.

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Spray the baking dish with non-stick spray or cover the dish in butter. In a medium mixing bowl, mash half a banana with a fork. Once mashed, add blended oats, oat milk, maple syrup, vanilla, baking powder, and salt. Mix until combined. In the center of the batter in the baking dish, add the peanut butter and jelly. Using a spoon, cover the peanut butter and jelly center by folding batter from the outsides of the dish, over it. Stick in the oven and bake for about 15-17 minutes. Once baked and cooled (let stand for at least 5-10 minutes), slice the other half of the banana and add on top of the baked oats. Grab your spoon and enjoy some PB&J goodness!

Follow @rubyfaye99 on Instagram for more delicious recipes!