Nebraska Adds Austrian Anastasia Tichy To Class Of 2027

Anastasia Tichy has announced her commitment to swim and study at the University of Nebraska, beginning this coming fall. Tichy will join the Huskers from Salzburg, Austria.

She shared her commitment with SwimSwam:

“I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Nebraska! I would like to thank everyone, especially my family and friends, who helped me along this journey and supported me though out the years. I can’t wait to be apart of the Husker family! I chose the Nebraska because it felt like the best fit for me and it can challenge me both academically and athletically. Coach Pablo, coach Pat and the girls made my decision very easy since it’s such a great team. I can’t wait to call Lincoln my home!”

Tichy, who specializes in butterfly events, represents Austria at the international level. This summer, she competed at the 2022 LEN European Championships where she recorded her highest finish in the 200m butterfly at 14th place (2:14.59). She also earned 28th in the 100m fly with a personal best time of 1:01.74.

This past fall Tichy competed at the 2022 FINA World Cup stop in Berlin (SCM). She swam the 200 free and 200 fly, with her highest finish between the two being the 200 fly at 12th (2:12.48). She earned 55th in the 200 free (2:05.26), with both swims marking personal best times.

Top LCM Times (Converted SCY):

100m free – 1:01.05 (53.55)

200m free – 2:10.59 (1:54.76)

100m fly – 1:01.74 (54.36)

200m fly – 2:14.00 (1:58.19)

The Huskers recently finished 10th out of 12 teams at the 2023 Big Ten Championships. It took a 54.70 and a 2:01.68 to advance to finals in the fly events, which means that Tichy has the potential to be an immediate scorer for Nebraska when she arrives.

Nebraska was led by Shannon Stott in the 200 fly, who placed 7th with a time of 1:57.36 in finals. Sarah Barton and Berkeley Livingston also competed in the C-final of the event, placing 18th (1:59.46) and 19th (2:01.36), respectively. In the 100 fly, Lexi Kucera and Caitlin Cairns advanced to finals to finish 22nd (54.60) and 23rd (54.85). Kucera, Cairns, and Barton will all be around another year to overlap with Tichy.

The Huskers’ class of 2027 is largely international. Tichy joins British breaststroker Amelia Riggot, Hungarian butterflier Beartrix Tanko, Italian butterflyer Cate Bisiacchi, and freestyler Anna Vlachou from Greece. The only U.S. based swimmer in the class is Jenna Brown, who swims free and fly.

