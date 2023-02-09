Nebraska Secures Verbal Commitment From Hungarian Beatrix Tanko (2023)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Beatrix Tanko from Hungary has announced her verbal commitment to the University of Nebraska, beginning this fall of 2023.

“I would like to express my gratitude to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln swimming coaches, Pablo Morales and Patrick Rowan, the swimming team and academic staff for the opportunity to continue my academic and swimming career as a Husker, starting from fall 2023. Thank you for everyone helping me through my swimming journey which I started when I was 3 months old. GO BIG RED”

Tanko specializes in sprint freestyle and butterfly. She recently competed at the short course (SCM) Hungarian National Championships in November where she swam the 50m free (25.72), 100m fly (1:01.18), and 100m free (58.50), setting personal bests in all three.

In long course, Tanko has been as fast as a 1:01.13 in the 100m fly, which she recorded at the 2021 Hungarian Age Group Nationals where she finished as the runner-up. This summer, she competed at the 2022 ISF Gymnasiade, where she earned as high as a 6th place finish individually in the 200m free (2:05.86) and contributed to two winning relays for Hungary.

Top LCM Times:

50m free – 26.46

100m free – 57.56

200m free – 2:05.32

50m fly – 27.98

100m fly – 1:01.13

Tanko’s best 100 fly time converts to a 53.81 in yards, while her best 50 free converts to around 23.11. Her best chance at scoring at the Big Ten level will likely be in the 100 fly, where it took a 54.44 to advance to finals last season. Tanko’s converted time would have put her just outside the top-16 at last year’s meet, meaning she has potential to be an immediate impact scorer for Nebraska.

Nebraska is coming off a 9th place finish at the 2022 Big Ten Championships. Last year, their top finisher in the 100 fly was Lexi Kucera, who clocked a 54.09 in the C-final to take 22nd overall. Kucera is the fastest performer in the event this year also at 54.17 so far this season. Caitlin Cairns, Kaitlyn Barth, and Shannon Stott have also been sub-55 this season, but Kucera and Cairns are the only ones that Tanko will overlap with in Lincoln.

Tanko joins Cate Bisiacchi, Jenna Brown, Amelia Riggott, and Anna Vlachou in the Huskers’ class of 2027. This class is very international and butterfly heavy, as all but Riggott focus on fly to some extent. Brown is the only U.S. based athlete, with Bisacchi, Vlachou, Riggot, and Tanko all being from Europe.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.