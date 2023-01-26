Nebraska Gets Verbal from British Champion Amelia Riggott (2023)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

British breaststroker Amelia Riggott has verbally committed to the University of Nebraska (Lincoln) for the fall of 2023.

“I am super excited to finally announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Nebraska Lincoln as a husker! I want to thank everyone who has been involved in the process. From Coach Pablo and Pat to all the girls who I met on my official visit who welcomed me with open arms. I also want to thank Mount Kelly swimming and Coach Emma for allowing me to become the athlete I am today! I’m super excited about the next chapter, bring on next year! GO BIG RED! #huskerpower #univeristyofnebraskalincoln #nebraskaswimming #gobigred”

Riggott is in her final year at Mount Kelly College, a boarding and day school in Tavistock, United Kingdom, and is currently a team captain of Mount Kelly’s swim team. She has been training with the club team for eight years now. Mount Kelly recently dominated the National Arena Swimming League (NASL) Grand Finals in 2022, sweeping the podium in 33 out of 42 events. The NASL includes six leagues across England and Whales, totaling about 333 teams.

At the 2022 Swim England Winter Nationals, while training under coach Emma Collings-Barnes, Riggott became the British 50scm breast champion with a lifetime best time of 31.81. Riggott was also part of Mount Kelly’s winning 200 medley relay team at the English Swimming Schools Association (ESSA) Relay Nationals in November 2022.

Top times (converted to SCY):

50lcm breast – 32.12, Jul 2022 (28.03)

100lcm breast – 1:12.89, Jul 2022 (1:03.86)

200scm breast – 2:44.87, Oct 2022 (2:28.53)

50lcm free – 28.35, Jan 2022 (24.81)

Riggott already has Big Ten Conference finalist potential in the 100 breast where her lifetime best converted time would have placed her 24th at last season’s championship meet. She is joining a strong breaststroke group with the Huskers including sophomores Maia Hall (who was a ‘B’ finalist in both the 100 breast and 200 breast last year) and JoJo Randy who was a 100 breast finalist last season. Riggott may even be close to earning a top relay spot as Ella Stein blasted a 27.80 on Nebraska’s 9th place 200 medley relay last season, but she is not currently on the roster.

Riggott will likely just miss training with current Nebraska senior Emily Haimes, a sprint freestyle and butterflier, who also swam with Mount Kelly before college.

The Nebraska women are coming off a 9th-place finish at the 2022 Big Ten Conference Championships under head coach Pablo Morales. Riggott joins Austrian butterflier Anastasia Tichy, butterflier and freestyler Jenna Brown from Kentucky, and Hungary’s Beatrix Tanko, a butterfly and freestyle specialist, in Nebraska’s class of 2023 verbal commitments.

