Mount Kelly Takes 52nd National Arena Swimming League Team Title

After a forced hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 52nd edition of the National Arena Swimming League’s Grand Finals took place this weekend at Cardiff International Pool.

As the UK’s premier competitive swimming league, the NASL pits Olympians against club swimmers in a thrilling team format. The NASL is made up of 6 leagues across England and Wales, with 333 teams representing East Midlands, London, North West, South, Western and West Midlands.

It was Mount Kelly representing the Western League Division who won the team title, defending their leader status from 2020. The squad took the trophy with 359 points, while the rest of the top tier included the following:

Mount Kelly – 359 pts Millfield – 320 pts Wycombe & District – 266 pts

Mount Kelly proved formidable, capturing the podium in terms of top 3 places in 33 of 42 events, in addition to taking the relay trophy from dominating those races.

Emma Collings-Barnes, director of swimming at Mount Kelly, commented “this win today has given a great buzz for everyone on the team, especially after all the issues around covid and the lack of racing for so long.

“This competition is so special to win as it involves so many great swimmers & clubs from across the country. Today has been a great sign that swimming for all levels and age groups is back in this country. Thanks to the National League organizers and arena UK for putting together a superb event today and running the League rounds through the year.”