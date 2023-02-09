Connecticut High School Swim Coach Accused of Recording Student In Bathroom

A Meriden, Conn., high school swim coach has been accused of recording a student in a girls’ locker room bathroom at Platt High School.

Daniel Barillaro Jr., 23, turned himself in on Tuesday after a warrant had been issued for his arrest, Meriden police said. He was charged with voyeurism after a student said he recorded them with his cell phone inside the school bathroom.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meriden Police Department (@meridenpdct)

In January 2023, the Meriden Police Special Crimes Unit began an investigation after a student at Platt High School reported that they saw a cellular phone recording in a bathroom while they were getting prepared to change after practice, police said.

Barillaro Jr., an assistant coach with the Platt swimming team, was identified as the suspect, and his phone was seized and later analyzed. Police found no additional acts of voyeurism or victims identified.

After an arrest warrant was obtained from the Meriden Superior Court, Barillaro Jr. turned himself in on Feb. 7 and was processed and released after posting a $5000 court set bond.

“The Meriden Police Department would like to acknowledge the bravery of this student to come forward and report this incident,” Lt. Darrin McKay said Wednesday.

Police said Barillaro Jr. was immediately placed on leave by Meriden Public School district after the allegations surfaced.

Meriden Mayor Kevin Scarpati also confirmed that Barillaro underwent a background check before being hired and described him as a longtime city resident.

In Connecticut, a voyeurism offense is a class A misdemeanor, punishable by a prison term of up to one year, a fine of up to $2,000, or both.

Barillaro Jr. is scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Meriden on Feb. 22.