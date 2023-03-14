Wisconsin HS State Finalist Karlee Marusik Commits To Florida State (2024)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Karlee Marusik has announced her verbal commitment to Florida State University, beginning with the 2024-2025 season. Marusik is a junior at Waukesha West High School, and swims year-round with Waukesha Express Swim Team in Wisconsin.

She shared her commitment on Instagram:

Marusik specializes in backstroke and mid-distance freestyle events. At the 2022 Wisconsin High School State Championship, she finished 4th in the 100 backstroke and 7th in the 200 free, clocking times of 55.91 and 1:52.97, respectively.

Most of Marusik’s best times in her primary events (SCY) are from the 2020-2021 season. However, this summer she dipped below her personal best time in the 200m back, as she hit a 2:24.15 at the Wisconsin Senior Championships to finish 7th overall. She’s also came within about half a second of her best time in the 100 back this fall.

Top SCY Times:

100 free – 52.83

200 free – 1:50.43

50 back – 26.39

100 back – 55.47

200 back – 1:59.74

The Seminoles finished 7th out of 12 teams at the 2023 ACC Championships last month. It took a 1:58.55 to make it back in the 200 backstroke this year, and a 54.14 in the 100 backstroke. Marusik’s best chance at scoring is likely in the 200 back, especially if she can get back under the 2-minute barrier.

Maddie McDonald led Florida State in the 200 backstroke with a 12th place finish at ACCs in 1:55.86. Her teammate Sarah Evans also competed in the B-final, and ended up taking 16th with a 1:59.00. McDonald and Evans also advanced in the 100 backstroke, and finished right behind Tania Quaglieri who led the way for the Seminoles in 18th (53.32). Evans is the only one who will still be in Tallahassee when Marusik arrives in 2024.

Marusik joins Peyton Orlando in Florida State’s class of 2028. Orlando, a Maryland native, swims a little bit of everything including sprint free, breaststroke, and IM.

