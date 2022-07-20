NCAP’s Spink, Gemmell & Sun Highlight PVS LC Open Championships

2022 PVS LC Open Championships

Nation’s Capital swimmers led the way at the Potomac Valley Swimming (PVS) Long Course Open Championships in College Park over the weekend, with the competition being held at the University of Maryland’s Eppley Recreation Center.

NCAP swimmers won 10 of the 14 events on the women’s side, including three of SwimSwam’s top 20 recruits in the girls’ high school class of 2023 in action.

#4 Camille Spink (Tennessee), #5 Erin Gemmell (Texas) and #17 Eleanor Sun (Princeton) all performed well at the meet, combining for six individual wins and all setting at least one personal best time.

Spink topped the women’s 50 free in a time of 25.53, narrowly missing her best of 25.36, set at last December’s U.S. Open. It’s also faster than she was at the U.S. International Team Trials in April, where she clocked times of 25.75 and 25.82.

Spink, 17, also set a best time of 2:17.52 in the 200 back prelims before scratching the final, and added a second PB in the 100 fly, placing second to Sun in 1:02.21.

Gemmell, who qualified to represent the United States at the Junior Pan Pacific Championships in August (narrowly missing making the Worlds team in the 800 free relay), roared to victories and lifetime bests in the women’s 800 free (8:39.47) and 200 fly (2:16.75, 2:15.80 in prelims), and added a third PB in the 400 IM heats (4:50.06) before dropping the final.

Sun recorded a best time in the 200 free, picking up the win in 2:04.85, and also led the way in the 100 breast (1:12.83) and 100 fly (1:01.70).

Another notable performer was NCAP’s Jordan Durocher, who posted the fastest time in the womens’ 200 back heats (2:16.53) and also topped the 200 IM (2:20.69).

On the boys’ side, 16-year-old Nation’s Capital swimmer Bryce Rohr dropped 21 seconds in the 1500 free to touch first in a time of 15:58.13, and he also set a best in the 800 free (8:27.18) to take second behind teammate William Mullen (8:21.79).

NCAP’s Chris Kopac, 18, doubled up with victories in the 200 free (1:51.90) and 400 free (4:01.69), and the FISH swimmer Aiken Do also had two wins in the 50 free (23.83) and 100 breast (1:04.87).

15-year-old Charlie Greenwood of NCAP was another noteworthy performer, dropping his best time down from 1:07.43 to 1:07.16 in the 100 breaststroke.