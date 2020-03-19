NCAA “Unlikely” To Grant An Extra Year Of Eligibility To Winter Athletes

The NCAA is reportedly unlikely to grant an extra year of eligibility to the winter sport athletes who had their seasons cut short due to the coronavirus, per a tweet from Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

Sources: The NCAA is unlikely to grant an extra year of eligibility for student athletes who participated in winter sports and had their seasons cut short due to coronavirus. An extra year of eligibility is still in play for student athletes involved with spring sports. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 18, 2020

This comes after the organization granted a year of eligibility relief to the athletes competing in spring sports, who had barely gotten their season underway when the NCAA pulled the plug on remaining athletic championships last Thursday.

Whether or not the winter athletes would get be given an extra year has been a hot topic for debate over the last six days. While it would open up several complications with a full incoming freshman class, including scholarship money, essentially every winter sport saw their championship competition cancelled. Three events — Division II Swimming & Diving, Skiing, and Division II Indoor Track and Field — were brought to a halt midway through.

WINTER SPORTS CHAMPIONSHIPS CANCELLED

Men’s and women’s basketball

Men’s and women’s swimming (Division II cancelled midway through)

Men’s wrestling

Men’s and women’s ice hockey

Men’s and women’s gymnastics

Women’s bowling

Men’s and women’s fencing

Men’s, women’s and mixed rifle

Men’s, women’s and mixed skiing (cancelled midway through)

Men’s and women’s indoor track and field (Division II cancelled midway through)

The Women’s Division I Swimming & Diving Championships was scheduled to get underway Wednesday night and run through until Saturday, March 21, in Athens, Georgia. The Division III Championships were scheduled for the same weekend in Greensboro, North Carolina, and the men’s D1 meet was initially supposed to be run the following week in Indianapolis.